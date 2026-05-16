Connections: Local groups who make the Snoqualmie Valley go round

The SnoValley Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening celebration May 12 for Downtown Church in Snoqualmie. Courtesy photo

SnoValley Chamber of Commerce: The SnoValley Chamber is a Regional Chamber of Commerce, serving the business communities of Fall City, North Bend, Preston, Snoqualmie and Snoqualmie Pass. Contact Kelly Coughlin, executive director, at 425-888-6362 or email kelly@snovalley.org.

Carnation Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting and building the businesses of Carnation. Visit carnationchamber.org.

Fall City Community Association: Promotes the building of community, proactively communicates on local issues, and takes action on selected issues that affect the Fall City community. Learn more at www.fallcity.org.

Keep it Local SnoValley: Business networking group that focuses on encouraging investment in small business while also helping owners and employees make a living while preserving the Valley’s character. Visit keepitlocalsnovalley.com.

Snoqualmie Valley Kiwanis: Community service organization primarily focusing on the needs of children in the Snoqualmie Valley. The principle core of the Kiwanis mission is the belief that the most effective way to enhance a community is to enhance its children. Email kiwanisSV@gmail.com or visit snoqualmievalleykiwanis.weebly.com.

Snoqualmie Valley Rotary Club: Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. The local chapter awards grant funding to non-profit organizations serving people living in the Snoqualmie Valley .Email Grants@SnoqualmieValleyRotary.org or visit snoqualmievalleyrotary.org.

Snoqualmie Valley Schools Foundation: This nonprofit charitable foundation consists entirely of volunteer parents, community members, and business sponsors. Originally started as Citizens for Better Schools, the foundation has been funding classroom grants in the Snoqualmie Valley School District for over 30 years. Email: svsf@svsfoundation.org.

Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank: The food bank relies on over 100 volunteers each week to serve hungry families in the Snoqualmie Valley. Located at 122 East 3rd Street, North Bend, WA 98045. Donation dropoff hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday. All donations made to the food bank are tax deductible. Learn more at www.snoqualmievalleyfoodbank.org.

Fall City Community Food Pantry: Founded in 2007, the Fall City Community Food Pantry aims to serve those in need in our community in a manner that respects each individual’s dignity. Contact 425-269-8098 to learn more.

Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum: The museum is at 320 Bendigo Blvd. S. in North Bend in the Gardiner Weeks Memorial Park. The collection includes scrapbooks, memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more to give a perspective on the evolving history of the Snoqualmie Valley. Summer hours (April to October) are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Tuesdays. Winter hours (November to March) are 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact 425-888-3200 or info@SnoqualmieValleyMuseum.org.

Valley Animal Partners: Founded in 2005, this nonprofit’s mission is to help Snoqualmie Valley seniors, disabled residents, veterans and families with limited income to take care of their pets. Members are local businesses and individuals interested in the welfare of local companion animals. Visit www.valleyanimalpartners.org or email valleyanimalpartners@gmail.com.

Empower Youth Network: The network helps build, support, and coordinate community leadership to promote health and wellness through effective strategies to make the Snoqualmie Valley a place where all residents thrive. The volunteer EYN Board and the Healthy Community Coalition address a variety of challenges including youth substance abuse, youth suicide and violence prevention. Email admin@empoweryouthnetwork.org or call 425-333-6614.

Encompass: This nonprofit partners with families in the Snoqualmie Valley to build healthy foundations for children of all abilities through early learning, pediatric therapy, and family enrichment. Encompass has helped thousands of children through locations in Snoqualmie, North Bend and Carnation. Visit www.encompassnw.org.