Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | May 15 edition

Thursdays through mid-October

Duvall Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: The Duvall Farmers Market is weekly at Taylor Landing park in downtown Duvall. Shop from multiple local artisan vendors, get fresh produce from farmers, enjoy live music, eat dinner and hangout with fellow community members.

May 16

Roots of Duvall walking tour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Come join this the first of five Saturday walking tours sponsored by the Duvall Historical Society. This leisurely stroll through the history of early Duvall begins at 10 a.m. at Taylor Landing park, home of the Duvall Farmers Market. It lasts about three hours and covers about 2 miles. If you can’t make this tour, keep an eye out for tours on June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19.

Carnation Farms wedding open house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Visit Carnation Farms to see if its the right venue for your perfect day. Vendors will be on site to answer questions, with snacks for guests to enjoy. Event is free; reserve a spot at events.carnationfarms.org/event/wedding-open-house.

Heart of the Valley Gala, 4:30-10 p.m.: Empower Youth Network’s annual gala will raise money for the nonprofit’s youth suicide and substance use prevention efforts. Event is at Snoqualmie Casino. Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by happy hour, games, dessert dash, a live auction and dinner. The evening wraps up with an iconic dance party. Purchase tickets at empoweryouthnetwork.org/event/heart-of-the-valley-gala-2026.

May 18

“Living with Fire” documentary showing, 6-8:15 p.m.: The city of North Bend and Eastside Fire & Rescue are hosting an event at North Bend Theatre called Wildfire: Reality Check, including a documentary about wildfire and changing conditions in western Washington. Immediately following the showing, there will be a discussion panel with local emergency managers and wildfire responders. Entry is free.

Steel Wheel Farm and Frisky Girl farms tour, 6 p.m.: Steel Wheel and Frisky Girl farms teamed up at the beginning of 2025 with a clear belief that farming is too hard to do alone. Come learn about how this partnership has evolved, the journey of becoming certified organic, small scale grain production and diverse marketing practices. For planning purposes, please RSVP to info@snovalleytilth.org. This is a potluck, so bring something to share if you are able.

May 19

Goats, trucks and good times, 3-6 p.m.: Join the city of Carnation and Eastside Fire & Rescue for a kid-friendly evening learning about wildfire mitigation. Kids can enjoy a petting zoo, a touch-a-truck experience, playtime in the sand, face painting and popsicles. King Conservation District will be there to provide information on wildfire risk assessments. Event is free.

May 21

GoodHelp Services ribbon-cutting ceremony, 4 p.m.: Meet and celebrate Mike Tenney, founder of GoodHelp Services. The new company provides home repair and maintenance to senior citizens, with a model that allows seniors to maintain their independence. Ceremony is at the SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce office, 128 W. 2nd St., North Bend.

Rural transportation advocacy workshop, 5-8 p.m.: Join Choices Coalition, Hopelink and the Snoqualmie Valley Mobility Coalition for an interactive workshop about advocating for safe and equitable transportation in the Snoqualmie Valley. Event is free and open to all.

Through May 25

Light Up Duvall FUNdraiser: Each winter, downtown Duvall glows with thousands of lights, bringing warmth and magic to the community. Because these lights run continuously from November through February, they wear out quickly and must be replaced each year. To assist volunteers in preparing for Light Up Duvall 2026, donate at fundrazr.com/72iFe4?ref=sh_79wTvc.

May 25

American Legion Memorial Day services, 9 a.m.: Join American Legion Post 79 for Memorial Day services. Preston Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Fall City Cemetery at 10 a.m.; Mount Si Cemetery in North Bend at 11 a.m. There will then be a dedication ceremony for a new statue at the post at noon, located at 38625 SE River Street, Snoqualmie.

May 29

Fall City Summer Market, 4-7 p.m.: Fall City’s Summer Market is back, and the season opener will include handmade crafts, fresh produce and gourmet foods by local artisans and farmers. Also enjoy live music, a beer and wine garden and community connection. The rest of the markets will be June 26, July 31 and Aug. 28.

June 29-July 2

Wildcat Tennis Camp: Rising second to ninth graders are invited to a tennis camp with Mount Si High School players and coaches. Morning sessions are for second to fifth graders; evening sessions are for six to ninth graders. Registration is $125 per camper, which will go toward tennis equipment, gear, training and college scholarships for high school players. Register at forms.gle/V8J81yirxngqgA9t7.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster.