Position open on Snoqualmie Valley Health board

Snoqualmie Valley Health, King County Public Hospital District No. 4, has a vacant position on its Board of Commissioners after the departure of David Speikers.

Community members who are interested in filling the position can submit a letter via email to info@snoqualmiehospital.org through noon April 20. Candidates must reside in the hospital district and be registered voters.

Following the submission period, a compiled packet of applicants will be provided to the Board of Commissioners for review ahead of a special meeting on April 23. Commissioners will meet in executive session from 5 to 6 p.m. to review and consider applicants prior to the regular monthly Board of Commissioners meeting.

After reviewing the letters, the board will announce its nominees during a special meeting April 23. The list of nominees will be published publicly.

A final decision will be made within 90 days, in accordance with state law.

“This is an exciting time to be part of Snoqualmie Valley Health,” said CEO Renée Jensen. “With the much-anticipated opening of The HUB and continued growth across SVH, there has never been a more meaningful opportunity to help shape the future of healthcare in our valley.”

Speikers had been on the board for 19 years and served as board president.