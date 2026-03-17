North Bend bassist and band to play Seattle’s Crocodile

When Adam Bishop settled with his family in North Bend’s Moon Valley neighborhood, he was hoping to find a family-oriented community: good schools, fellow parents to connect with, friendship for his twin children.

But he did not guess that his new community would also want to rock out with him.

Bishop plays bass for Pacific Northwest-based rock band Marsalis. Formed in 2014, Marsalis also includes lead singer/guitarist Dennis Zender and keyboardist Theresa Cadondon.

The band is headlining a March 21 show at The Crocodile in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, a gig they worked hard for. It’s an all-ages show starting at 6 p.m., and tickets are $20.

After spreading the word to his Snoqualmie Valley friends and neighbors, Bishop was surprised to find how many people wanted to show up for his band. From the woman at the front desk of his kids’ elementary school to parents of schoolmates he doesn’t even know, Bishop said many people have reached out to say they got their tickets.

“I was thinking they’re gonna be like, ‘That’s cool. Who cares? I’m not driving to Seattle.’ That’s what I thought people would say,” he said. “That is not at all the result.”

Aside from all of the Valley love, this show is special for a few reasons. Marsalis doesn’t have concerts very often, focusing a lot of time on recording music.

The band recently released its single “Lie to Me” and has a music video coming soon. The concert will include filming for music videos and a live video album.

It will also be the first time some of the children of Marsalis are able to attend a Marsalis concert. Seattle venues are also often against all-ages shows, Bishop said, due to the cost of extra security and the lack of revenue from liquor sales.

But Zender, who is also a father, said a lot of the band’s supporters have young families like them.

“Some of our kids haven’t even seen us play,” he said. “The idea of being able to offer that opportunity was obviously tempting, plus, it just gets more families to come.”

There were some setbacks to Marsalis scheduling its Crocodile show, with band members originally thinking they would perform in one of the venue’s smaller rooms. The big room is typically reserved for touring acts, Bishop said.

But then, at the top of 2026, The Crocodile shut down its two smaller rooms while searching for alternatives to bankruptcy. After a lapse in communication, Marsalis came to an agreement with The Crocodile team that its all-ages show should go ahead in the big room.

“I think we can pack the place, I really do,” Bishop said.

Concertgoers can expect a happy crowd and a professional experience, band members said.

“It’s going to be a local band, a regional band … but it’s not going to feel like that,” Zender said. “It’s going to feel like it’s a nationally toured band that’s coming through. You’re gonna get that experience.”