Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | March 6 edition

March 6

Community talks with new North Bend police chief: North Bend’s incoming Police Chief Ed Hall invites residents to join him in community conversation about local public safety and the city’s new police department, through a contract with King County Sheriff’s Office. Hall will be at Huxdotter Coffee in North Bend from 9-10 a.m. and Volition Brewing from 5-6 p.m.

Sno-Valley Senior Center blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Visit the Sno-Valley Senior Center in Carnation for a blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest. All donors in March can enter to win a dream trip to Maui. Those interested should book their appointment ahead of time at bloodworksnw.org/giveblood.

Yoga and wine at Alveare Winery, 5:30 p.m.: Join Nature’s Spirit Yoga and Alveare Winery for a relaxing evening of yoga and wine. No yoga experience necessary, the practice will be accessible for all levels. Please bring your own mat and props. Wear comfortable clothing. Your $40 ticket includes yoga and one glass of wine. Register at checkout.eventcreate.com/nsyyogaandwine/select-buy.

Duvall board game night, 7-9:30 p.m.: Join the Duvall Board Game Meetup group for an evening of classic games at Redemption Church – The Hub. All are welcome.

March 7

Snoqualmie Ridge tree planting, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Join the Green Snoqualmie Partnership to plant trees and native plants that will restore a section of forest near Borden Park a block from Center Street. Bring a water bottle and wear clothes that can get dirty and sturdy shoes. Work gloves will be provided for those who don’t have them.

Chocolate and coffee tasting, 10-11 a.m.: North Bend Art and Industry’s Center for Creativity will host a chocolate and coffee tasting with Angie Pfleiderer of ChocolateSpiel. Learn how chocolate is made, how cacao is grown, similarities between cacao and coffee, and how to taste high-quality chocolate and pair it with locally roasted coffee. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at northbendartandindustry.org.

Cherry Creek Falls artisan fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The fair, at the Cherry Creek Falls Event Center, 16533 Kelly Road NE, Duvall, will feature a thoughtfully curated selection of vendors in a beautiful, wooded setting that offers both charm and accessibility.

Shoe embroidery workshop, 1-4 p.m.: Bring a pair of canvas sneakers to North Bend Art and Industry’s Center for Creativity and learn how to embroider them with your own personal design. Class is taught by Amy Jarvis of A Lemon Academy. All materials besides the shoes will be provided. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at northbendartandindustry.org.

March 8

Pool paddleboard fitness, 4-5 p.m.: In this fitness class at Si View Metro Parks, instructor Paddling Yogini will cover entering and exiting the water safely; fundamentals of fitness, yoga and pilates on a stand-up paddleboard; and progressions and added challenges. No experience required. Dress for hot yoga. Tickets are $48, or $40 for North Bend residents. Sign up at siviewpark.org/pool-programs.phtml. There will be another class April 19.

March 9

Friends of the Fields kickoff event, 6:30 p.m.: Join the SnoValley Tilth at The Grange Duvall to kickoff the nonprofit’s annual benefit dinner and auction, which is June 5. Sign up to volunteer, donate an item or become a table captain. RSVP at info@snovalleytilth.org.

March 13

Duvall campfire with a cop, 4-7 p.m.: Join Duvall Police officers for a community campfire at Depot Park.

March 13-17

Irish Week at Saints and Scholars: Irish Week is back at Saints and Scholars Irish Pub in Snoqualmie Ridge leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. Festivities include live Irish dancers, lots of live music, family activities and more. Reservations are highly encouraged and required for certain events. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit saintsandscholars.com/irishweek2026.

March 14

Oxbow Farm restoration work party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center outside Carnation is hosting another restoration work party. Volunteers can help plant native species, remove invasive plants and promote resilient landscapes. Registration is required and can be done by filling out a volunteer application at oxbow.org.

Pi Day paint party, 4-6 p.m.: Visit Color Carnation paint-your-own-pottery studio on Pi Day to paint your own pie plate while enjoying a piece of pie. Tickets are $20 and include all materials. Register at colorcarnation.square.site/events.

Camlann Mid-Lenten Feast, 6-9 p.m.: Join Camlann Medieval Village outside Carnation for a feast of seafood, vegetables and sweets, with minstrels entertaining with live music and stories, halfway through Lent. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at camlann.org.

Spring fling dance party with DJ Invasion, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Join Pour House Pete’s in Carnation for a spring dance party, just because you can. All are welcome.

March 22

Camlann villager volunteer orientation, 1-4 p.m.: Orientation is open to all those interested in volunteering as a 14th-century rural English villager in Camlann Medieval Village during the 2026 season. This first of three orientations will cover Camlann culture and a broad overview of daily life in the latter half of the fourteenth century. RSVP at camlann.org.