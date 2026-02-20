Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | Feb. 20 edition

Government officials and members of Real Twin Peaks stand for a photo with the “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign, Feb. 25, 2025. Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record

Featured event: The Real Twin Peaks

The Real Twin Peaks weekend is back, with four days of festivities celebrating the iconic show.

The event is held each February on the weekend closest to Twin Peaks Day, Feb. 24. It is organized largely by the North Bend Downtown Foundation, Historic Downtown Snoqualmie and North Bend Theatre and is a big draw for die-hard show fans from around the world.

Click here for a schedule of festivities (subject to change) and information on a self-guided “Twin Peaks” filming location tour.

Feb. 20

Duvall star gazing, 6 p.m.: Bring your own telescope and join volunteers from the Seattle Astronomical Society in star gazing at Big Rock Park in Duvall. Telescope set up is from 6-7 p.m.; star gazing goes until midnight. Turn off your headlights when you pull into the parking lot after dark. For more information and updates on star gazing event status, go to seattleastro.org.

Feb. 21

Big Block Brewing silent book club, 12 p.m.: Carnation’s Big Block Brewing invites readers to bring their own books for a cozy hour of silent reading with community members. After the hour is up, you can keep reading or socialize with other attendees. Bring your own snacks or get something at the brewery. Event is every third Saturday of the month. Ages 21 and up.

Storytelling at The Grange Duvall, 3-4:30 p.m.: As part of 100-year anniversary celebrations of Duvall’s Grange, local “old-timers” will be telling stories of the building’s past. Guests can share their own stories, too. Snacks and coffee will be provided. Make a reservation to stay for dinner service starting at 5 p.m. by calling 425-788-2095.

Feb. 22

North Fork Farm wedding show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The North Fork Farm Events 2026 wedding show will showcase curated wedding vendors from across the Pacific Northwest. The farm itself, tucked against Mount Si in Snoqualmie, is a popular spot for weddings. Vendors are also available for non-wedding events.

Feb. 24

Reclaim info session, 5-6:30 p.m.: Reclaim, a Snoqualmie human services nonprofit, will hold an informational session on its procurement team. Members of the team find community sponsors, gather items for fundraising auctions and more. Interested volunteers can join the meeting at Reclaim’s office, 8224 Railroad Ave.

Feb. 28

SnoValley Chamber Aspire Gala, 6-10 p.m.: Join the SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce for its 2026 fundraising gala. The evening — in Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel’s new grand ballroom — will include dinner, drinks, a silent auction and community connection. Tickets are $150 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. For more information and to purchase, visit aspiregala2026.auctria.events.

Cascade Orienteering Club championships: Cascade Orienteering Club will host its Winter League Championship at Camp River Ranch in Carnation. Orienteering is a sport combining navigation, map-reading and running. All are welcome to join. Public registration is open through Feb. 25. Learn more and register at cascadeoc.org.