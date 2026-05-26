Join the Blake Pottle Foundation 5k against colon cancer

At the Blake Pottle Foundation, we believe that healthy living isn’t just about miles logged, or games won — it’s about building connection, resilience and support systems that extend far beyond the field, court or trail.

Through our annual 5K/1K events, community outreach and direct funding of local health initiatives, we are creating opportunities for families to come together, learn together and support one another in meaningful ways. At this year’s event, we will again be teaming with the Colon Cancer Stars and Cure First to provide valuable knowledge on early warning signs, early detection, screening and new treatment options.

This year, the 5k/1k walk/run will be held Sunday, July 19, at Meadowbrook Farm in North Bend. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Sign up early for a race discount and the guarantee of a race day T-shirt (deadline is midnight June 30) at BlakePottleFoundation.org.

A family commitment to community and sports

Danny and Jacqueline Hanson (Pottle) understand firsthand the positive impact sports can have on families and young people. Through years of involvement in local sports with their sons, Caton and Camden, they have seen how athletics build confidence, accountability, friendships and lifelong healthy habits.

In honor of Blake’s life and legacy, Danny and Jacqueline helped establish and continue to support the Blake Pottle Foundation while balancing the demands of careers, family responsibilities and community commitments. Their continued involvement reflects the Foundation’s core belief that strong families and healthy communities are built through service, connection, and showing up for others.

Their leadership — and the support of countless volunteers, athletes, families and friends — continues to inspire others to live healthier, more purposeful lives.

Why this matters to families and athletes

Sports organizations and local teams play a powerful role in shaping not only athletes, but families and communities. The values you promote — discipline, teamwork, perseverance — are the same values that drive healthier lifestyles and stronger support networks.

By partnering with the Blake Pottle Foundation, you help:

• Encourage active lifestyles for athletes and their families beyond organized sports

• Promote early awareness and prevention around serious health challenges, including colon cancer

• Strengthen family engagement through shared experiences rooted in purpose

• Build community connections that extend beyond competition

• Encourage philanthropy earlier in life

The educational piece: Why colon cancer awareness matters

Colon cancer is one of the most preventable — and treatable — forms of cancer when detected early. Yet it remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths, in part because early symptoms are often overlooked. Blake Pottle died at the young age of 39 because he did not recognize the symptoms. He experienced persistent changes in his bowel habits, fatigue and abdominal discomfort — warning signs he attributed to stress, diet or simply getting older. But Blake was not alone in missing what was happening inside his body. Over the course of his illness, multiple health professionals also failed to connect his symptoms to colorectal cancer. Because colon cancer is still widely perceived as a disease that affects older adults, younger patients like Blake often fall through the cracks — their complaints dismissed as irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids or anxiety. By the time Blake received a correct diagnosis, the cancer had advanced beyond the point of effective treatment. His story is a sobering reminder that awareness must extend not only to patients, but to the medical community as well.

Key facts to understanding risk:

• 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their lifetime.

• It is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States when men and women are combined.

• Increasingly diagnosed in individuals in their 20s and 30s due to inherited genetic mutations and family history.

• Rates are rising in younger adults under age 50, making awareness critical for active communities.

• Screening can prevent cancer by detecting and removing precancerous polyps.

• When caught early, the 5-year survival rate is about 90%.

What this means for sports communities

Athletes often focus on performance and fitness, but true health includes prevention, awareness and early detection. By integrating education into your organization, you empower families to take proactive steps that could save lives.

Real impact, right here at home

Because of community support, the foundation has returned tens of thousands of dollars annually to local initiatives focused on improving cancer care, patient support and wellness programs throughout our local communities.

Every step taken in our events directly contributes to healthier outcomes for families facing real challenges.

More than a race — a movement

When families move together, they grow stronger together. When communities rally around a cause, real change happens.

We would be honored to have your organization stand alongside us in continuing Blake’s legacy — one that is rooted in compassion, connection and healthier living for all.

Join us. Move together. Raise awareness. Save lives.

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For more information or to get involved, visit BlakePottleFoundation.org.