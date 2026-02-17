How to celebrate Real Twin Peaks 2026

Actor Ray Wise, who played Leland Palmer in “Twin Peaks,” imprints his hands in a block of wet concrete at the North Bend Theatre, Feb. 22, 2025. The concrete block was added to the sidewalk outside the theater. (Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record)

The highly anticipated Real Twin Peaks is back for 2026.

The event, spanning four days, is held each February on the weekend closest to “Twin Peaks” Day, Feb. 24. It is organized largely by the North Bend Downtown Foundation, Historic Downtown Snoqualmie and North Bend Theatre, with many local businesses happily joining in.

But, unlike last year, the creators of The Real Twin Peaks are not selling single tickets that cover a full weekend of activities. Instead, visitors can pick and choose from a wide selection of paid and many free options.

Read below for a complete listing of participating events.

Feb. 19

• Filming locations walking tour, 3 p.m.: A guided walking tour of filming locations at Olallie State Park with Steven Miller of Twin Peaks Blog. Meet in the parking lot by Weeks Falls. Event is free, but a Washington Discover Pass is required for parking. One-day passes are available at store.discoverpass.wa.gov/shop/daypass.

• Discussion with filmmaker Richard Green, 6-7 p.m.: Led by Steven Miller of Twin Peaks Blog, Richard Green will discuss the last year of his life since the premiere of “I Know Catherine, The Log Lady,” his movie about Twin Peaks actor Catherine Coulson. Event is free and located at Friends & Co Ice Cream in North Bend.

Friday, Feb. 20

• Check in for ticketholders, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Those who purchased a ticket for Friday night’s sold-out Roadhouse entertainment and karaoke night can pick up their tickets and swag bags at Chickadee Bakeshop in Snoqualmie.

• Panel discussion on Audrey Horne, 10-11 a.m.: ‍Author John Thorne, “Twin Peaks” historian Josh Eisenstadt and “Twin Peaks” expert and producer Charlene Weiss will discuss the three-season evolution of character Audrey Horne. Event is free and located at Hartwood Cafe in North Bend.

• Panel discussion on production in Washington, 12-1 p.m.: Actor Andrea Hays, casting director Heidi Walker and Dirtfish facilities manager Eugean Thompson will discuss the part Washington’s scenery plays in “Twin Peaks” production with fan expert Vinnie Guidera. Event is free and located at Volition Brewing Co. in North Bend.

• Brent Simon book signing, 1 p.m.: Brent Simon will be at North Bend Trading Co. signing copies of his book “The Dreamer’s Path: Twin Peaks and David Lynch the Actor.” Signing is free with a purchase of the book.

• Fan trivia, 1-2:30 p.m.: “Twin Peaks” trivia hosted by Steve Hiday, with prizes. Teams of up to four players allowed. Event is free and located at South Fork restaurant, in the upper tent.

• North Bend Theatre screenings: North Bend Theatre is selling a $30 day pass that includes three screenings. Tickets are available at tix.northbendtheatre.com. At 1:45 p.m., the theater will show “My Last Martini,” a short film starring “Twin Peaks” star Wendy Robie who played Nadine Hurley. At 2 p.m., the theater will show the pilot episode of “Twin Peaks,” and the second episode will play at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21

• Panel discussion on “Twin Peaks” and Japan, 9-10 a.m.: Steven Miller of the Twin Peaks Blog and Brian Kursar, co-producer of “Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery,” joined by moderator Vinnie Guidera, will discuss Japan’s fascination with “Twin Peaks.” Event is free and located at The Black Dog Arts Cafe in Snoqualmie.

• Panel discussion with “Twin Peaks” writer, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Authors Scott Ryan and John Thorne will have an in-depth conversation with “Twin Peaks” writer and producer Harley Peyton. Event is free and located at North Bend Theatre.

• Ultimate “Twin Peaks” Trivia, 7-9 p.m.: Josh Eisenstadt, the man David Lynch crowned the “Twin Peaks” expert, will host the 22nd Ultimate “Twin Peaks” Trivia. Prizes will be given to first three places. Event is free to enter or watch and located in the Snoqualmie Falls Brewery upstairs lounge.

• Dance party, 9 p.m. to midnight: An evening of “surreal beats” at Snoqualmie Falls Brewery. Event is free.

• North Bend Theatre screenings: North Bend Theatre is selling a $30 day pass that includes three screenings. Tickets are available at tix.northbendtheatre.com. At 2 p.m., the theater will show “Twin Peaks” episodes three and then four, followed by episodes five and six starting at 5 p.m. At 9 p.m., there will be a VHS night showing of David Lynch’s “Dune.”

Sunday, Feb. 22

• Panel discussion on show props, 10-11 a.m.: “Twin Peaks” prop masters Jeff Moore and Stephen Gibson with moderator Vinnie Guidera. There will also be an exhibit of screen-used props. Event is free and located at Boxley’s in North Bend.

• Scott Meslow book signing, 11 a.m.: Author Scott Meslow will sign copies of his new book, “A Place Both Wonderful and Strange: The Extraordinary Untold Story of Twin Peaks” at Books & Bottles in Snoqualmie. Signing is free with purchase of the book.

• Filming locations walking tour, 4-5:30 p.m.: A guided walking tour of filming locations at Olallie State Park with Steven Miller of Twin Peaks Blog. Meet in the parking lot by Weeks Falls. Event is free, but a Washington Discover Pass is required for parking. One-day passes are available at store.discoverpass.wa.gov/shop/daypass.

• Pinball tournament, 6-9 p.m.: North Bend’s Volition Brewing will host an evening of pinball, with a three-strike format and top two payout, with prizes. Entry fee is $5 at the door.

• North Bend Theatre screenings: North Bend Theatre is selling a $30 day pass that includes three screenings. Tickets are available at tix.northbendtheatre.com. At 11 a.m., the theater will show episode seven of “Twin Peaks.” Then, at noon, it will hold a panel discussion on the show’s season one finale, with several expert panelists. At 3 p.m., it will host a Real Twin Peaks Fan Film Festival.

Related community happenings

Feb 19-22

• “Twin Peaks” art show: The Art Gallery of SnoValley will have an immersive look at “Twin Peaks,” including original artwork by show creator David Lynch. Free event. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• “Twin Peaks” facials: Sweet Honey Esthetics in North Bend will have special facials featuring an exfoliating cherry enzyme mask. Book at sweethoneyesthetics.com.

Feb. 20-24

• Salish Lodge brunch: Salish Lodge at Snoqualmie Falls will have a special brunch menu themed “Twin Peaks.” Reservations are highly encouraged and can be done on OpenTable or by calling 425-888-2556.

Feb. 24

• “Twin Peaks” Day at Twede’s: Celebrate the official “Twin Peaks” Day at Twede’s Cafe in North Bend from 5-7 p.m. There will be cosplay, a performance by Wisteria Lodge, and, of course, coffee and cherry pie.