Road construction will be limited during World Cup to aid traffic

Many public transportation options are available for those looking to avoid street traffic during the World Cup. Pictured: Crowds board the Sound Transit Link Light Rail at Star Lake station. File photo

The Washington State Department of Transportation will be restricting and limiting work on several major construction projects during the FIFA World Cup.

To help aid traffic expected in the region in June and July for the World Cup, WSDOT will be keeping many state-owned highways and interstates in the greater Seattle area open during the five weeks of the soccer tournament.

Revive I-5, the construction project on Ship Canal Bridge, will remove all traffic control during the World Cup.

WSDOT said they will also strictly limit full overnight roadway and ramp closures on major arteries from noon the day before a match to noon the day after. This includes I-5 from Tacoma to Bellingham, I-90 from Seattle to the Idaho state line, the entirety of I-405, and US-2 from Everett to Wenatchee.

Matches are currently scheduled in Seattle on June 15, 19, 24 and 26, and July 1 and 6. The Seattle Department of Transportation will also be limiting most construction in busy areas from June 8 to July 7. Contractors are required to clear the right-of-way by June 7. This construction pause applies to anyone with a street use permit located in the downtown core, near the stadiums, or on transit routes throughout the city.

Officials are also turning Pioneer Square into a pedestrian-only zone on match days. Streets will be closed in the area four hours before the start of each match.

WSDOT provides a real-time map on their website and WSDOT app to get information on real-time incidents, traffic impacts and closure information happening on state owned roads, highways and interstates.

Many public transportation options are available for those looking to avoid street traffic during the event. These include Sound Transit’s Link Light Rail and Sounder train, buses through King County Metro and Pierce Transit and King County Water Taxi. More information on available resources and links to transportation options can be found on the WSDOT website.