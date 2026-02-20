Old Navy Outlet opens in North Bend

The SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 14 for the new Old Navy Outlet at North Bend Premium Outlets.

The store’s opening is one of several recent and upcoming changes shoppers can expect to notice at the outlet mall. For example, Bath & Body Works is slated to open this spring.

The Eddie Bauer Outlet is currently having a going-out-of-business sale, as the Seattle-founded company recently filed for bankruptcy and is in the process of closing all of its North American stores.

There are also plans to open a La Quinta/Hawthorne Wyndham hotel at the mall. Demolition was done in 2024, and the building design is currently under review by the city of North Bend.