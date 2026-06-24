Golf course near Carnation reopens under new ownership

A golf course near Carnation has taken on new life, 59 years after it was originally opened.

Tolt Golf Club, formerly known as Blue Heron Golf Course, is now owned by local Kyle Wiggins. He took over the property late last year and has been working hard to get it in shape.

Wiggins said the goal is to make the course “nicer than its ever been” while still keeping it family-friendly and affordable.

“Everybody keeps raising the prices and making golf so it’s unattainable, and that’s not our goal,” he said. “Our goal is for all the families in the Valley to come and hang out.”

But the road to “nicer than ever” has not been an easy one. Wiggins took over the property Dec. 1, and the lower Snoqualmie Valley had a historic flood Dec. 8. The course sits on West Snoqualmie River Road Northeast, a road that closes in just about every flood.

The flood caused a lot of damage to the course — Wiggins said he had to, essentially, replace every cart, lawnmower and tool. He also mentioned several rounds of aerating to get the green back to where it needed to be.

Even without the flood, a lot of things needed to be updated after the course had sat vacant for some time, Wiggins said, including the restaurant, now called The Blue Heron Grill.

“It kind of started out as a disaster, but we got it up and running,” he said.

Tolt Golf Club is open for business, but Wiggins is waiting to host a grand opening until things are “back to 100%.”

Wiggins also owns Floor Solutions, which operates out of North Bend. Out of all of his business endeavors, he said this is the one that has excited the family the most.

“My wife is working there, my kids work there, their friends work there, aunt and uncle work there, my cousins are helping out, doing bookkeeping. It’s really turned into like a whole family family affair,” he said.

He added, “I’ve probably never been more stressed in my life to get this place open, but it’s open, and the community is loving it. They’re seeing what we did, and seeing where it came from to what it is today, and where it’s going, and so I think it will work well.”

A history course

Originally called Carnation Golf Course, the property was opened in 1967 by Bob Tachell and partners. Tachell went on to run the course with his son, Dan Tachell, until Dan’s son, Chad Tachell, purchased the course in 2006.

In 2011, the course went into foreclosure. Reza Yasseri, CEO of Cascade Engineering Services in Redmond, purchased it, restored it and renamed it Blue Heron Golf Course.

Last year, the course nearly went into foreclosure again and the court appointed a receiver to manage the property. It was then purchased June 22, 2025, by Remlinger Reserve LLC for $3.2 million, according to King County records.

Wiggins said the Remlinger family decided not to pursue running the golf course and turned it over to him.