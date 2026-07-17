Wildfire burns near Snoqualmie Pass after lightning storm

Several new fires have popped up during a Red Flag Warning.

Crews are working to put out a wildfire near Snoqualmie Pass that is at least 20 acres as of July 17.

Called the Three Queens fire, it is 1 1/2 miles northwest of Kachess Lake, between Three Queens and Hibox Mountain. According to the U.S. Forest Service, it’s burning in “steep, rocky terrain.” Multiple air and ground support units are responding.

The Forest Service said July 16 that eight fires had been confirmed after this week’s lightning storm traveled through central Washington. As of midday July 17, central Washington still has a Red Flag Warning, meaning there are critical fire conditions.