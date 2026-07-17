Former Fall City resident sentenced for child abuse images

He is also facing two charges of child sexual abuse.

The U.S. District Court in Seattle has sentenced a 27-year-old man, formerly a resident of Fall City, to nine years in prison for the possession of images of child sexual abuse.

The man, Paydan Georgy Bussey, was charged in May 2025 after authorities got a tip that Bussey was sharing these images on the messaging platform Kik. Bussey is also facing charges two charges of sexual abuse of a minor: rape of a child in King County and sodomy of a child in Utah.

When Bussey was a minor, he was convicted of molesting another minor under the age of 12 and had to register as a sex offender, as well as undergo sex offender treatment. But once Bussey became a legal adult in 2017, he was no longer required to register as a sex offender.

At the July 16 sentencing, U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead decided that Bussey will have lifetime court supervision after his prison term is up. The judge said “a lengthy sentence is warranted to protect the public,” according to a news release.