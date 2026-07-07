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Photos: North Bend’s inaugural Fourth of July parade

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2026

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)
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North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)
North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)
North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)
North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)
North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

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