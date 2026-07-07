Photos: North Bend’s inaugural Fourth of July parade

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

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North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

Swipe or click to see more

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

Swipe or click to see more

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

Swipe or click to see more

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

Swipe or click to see more

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)

North Bend’s Fourth of July Family Fun Parade 2026. (Bill Swan for the Valley Record)