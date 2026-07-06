Toxic algae found in Lake Marcel near Carnation

A June 29 test showed toxic algae in Lake Marcel outside Carnation, according to Washington State Department of Ecology’s Freshwater Algae Control Program.

The test showed that microcystin is president in Lake Marcel at a value that the state considers unsafe for recreation. Microcystin can cause liver damage, kidney failure and gastrointestinal issues. The test also found anatoxin-a in the water but at a lower value that is not above the state recreation guideline.

Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends that people and pets do not swim in the lake, drink lake water or engage in any activities that would cause contact with lake water.

For more information and algae testing updates, visit nwtoxicalgae.org/Default.aspx.