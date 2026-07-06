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Timeline: Record coverage of Snoqualmie’s battery energy storage site

Published 2:00 pm Monday, July 6, 2026

By Snoqualmie Valley Record staff

A satellite image of Snoqualmie Ridge showing the land south of Fisher Creek Park where the proposed battery storage site would reside. Image courtesy of Google Maps

A satellite image of Snoqualmie Ridge showing the land south of Fisher Creek Park where the proposed battery storage site would reside. Image courtesy of Google Maps

June 2, 2026: Valley cities place moratoriums on battery storage site development

May 5, 2026: Snoqualmie asks King County to find different battery site

April 28, 2026: Coalition supports battery storage project near Snoqualmie

April 14, 2026: Residents ask PSE to stop Snoqualmie battery storage site

April 8, 2026: Snoqualmie residents form nonprofit to fight battery site

March 24, 2026: Trouble in Snoqualmie over proposed battery storage site

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