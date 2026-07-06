Timeline: Record coverage of Snoqualmie’s battery energy storage site
Published 2:00 pm Monday, July 6, 2026
June 2, 2026: Valley cities place moratoriums on battery storage site development
May 5, 2026: Snoqualmie asks King County to find different battery site
April 28, 2026: Coalition supports battery storage project near Snoqualmie
April 14, 2026: Residents ask PSE to stop Snoqualmie battery storage site
April 8, 2026: Snoqualmie residents form nonprofit to fight battery site
March 24, 2026: Trouble in Snoqualmie over proposed battery storage site