Residents ask PSE to stop Snoqualmie battery storage site

A satellite image of Snoqualmie Ridge showing the land south of Fisher Creek Park where the proposed battery storage site would reside. Image courtesy of Google Maps

The organization of local residents recently formed to fight the proposed battery storage site in Snoqualmie Ridge has asked Puget Sound Energy to put a stop to the project.

Snoqualmie Valley for Responsible Energy (SVRE) claimed in an April 13 news release that the battery energy storage system (BESS) proposed for development by Jupiter Power does not align with PSE’s internal guidance for energy storage.

“[PSE] favors locations that minimize landowner impacts, fit with existing land uses, make use of already encumbered property where possible and involve the public early so lower-impact alternatives can be considered,” the release states. “The same guidance, the group says, treats heavy residential presence and nearby schools, hospitals and similar uses as indicators that a site is less desirable for energy storage development.”

The organization sent a letter to PSE’s president and CEO Mary Kipp, calling on PSE to cancel the project and “explain how the site could possibly satisfy the utility’s own stated siting criteria.”

SVRE also requested that PSE meet soon with representatives from the nonprofit and the city of Snoqualmie to identify better alternatives to the project.

“The public deserves a clear answer to a straightforward question,” said Danielle Wallace, SVRE president, in the release. “How did Snoqualmie become the chosen location when PSE’s own guidance points toward lower-impact, more compatible sites? Until that question is answered credibly and transparently, this project should not move forward.”

If approved, the BESS would sit on a 45-acre lot south of Fisher Creek Park. Named Cascadia Ridge, the site would connect to the existing nearby Mt. Si substation and have a power capacity of 130 megawatts. The batteries would store renewable and non-renewable energy for later use.

The lot is directly adjacent to Snoqualmie Ridge, but resides in unincorporated King County, so it will need to go through the King County’s permitting office. If the project’s permit application is approved, Jupiter plans to begin construction in 2027.