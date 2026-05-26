Snoqualmie Tribe launches website for K-12 tribal education

Snoqualmie Tribe has launched an accessible curriculum on tribe history and culture for K-12 educators and families in the Snoqualmie Valley and beyond.

The curriculum, announced May 20, is available online at curriculum.snoqualmietribe.us. According to a news release, the lessons meet Washington learning standards and cover Snoqualmie Tribe language and history, as well as the tribe’s relationships with the land and water.

The lesson plans are broken into five age groups: pre-kindergarten, kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade, sixth grade through eighth grade and high school. Each group’s lessons have different, age-appropriate topics, starting with the 12-moon calendar in pre-kindergarten and ending with high school lessons on things like stewardship and tribal advocacy.

“The tribe looks forward to continuing to grow and expand these educational offerings in the years ahead,” the Snoqualmie Tribal Council said in the release. “We hope these materials help strengthen understanding, encourage respectful learning and create meaningful opportunities for students and educators to engage with Snoqualmie history, language and culture.”

There is a statewide effort to strengthen tribal education in schools, following the passage of Senate Bill 5433 in 2015, according to the release.

This new Snoqualmie curriculum is available to all school districts, private schools and homeschool educators, as is the tribe’s Tribal Education Facilitator and Education Youth advocate. Questions can be submitted at snoqualmietribeforms.us/help-contact and feedback can be sent to snoqualmietribeforms.us/curriculum-feedback.