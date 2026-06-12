Grace Gorenflo named editor of Snoqualmie Valley Record

After 26-plus years in the newspaper industry, including several years as editor of the Snoqualmie Valley Record and other King County newspapers, I have accepted a communications job in another county. My last day in my current role is June 12.

Local reporter Grace Gorenflo will be the new editor of the Snoqualmie Valley Record. Feel free to send story tips and more to grace.gorenflo@valleyrecord.com.

I feel good about this next chapter of my career. All I’ve ever wanted to do is make a positive impact on the public and help people make better decisions about where they live, work and play. This new role will allow me to keep doing that, but with a little more security and support. I still believe strongly in local journalism. I’ve spent the best years of my life delivering the news to the public, and it’s going to continue. It may not look exactly the same, but it will rhyme. I want to give a special thank you to the people of the Snoqualmie Valley. Thank you for supporting local journalism.

— Andy Hobbs