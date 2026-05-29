Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | May 29 edition

May 29

Fall City Summer Market, 4-7 p.m.: Fall City’s Summer Market is back, and the season opener will include handmade crafts, fresh produce and gourmet foods by local artisans and farmers. Also enjoy live music, a beer and wine garden and community connection. The rest of the markets will be June 26, July 31 and Aug. 28.

May 30

Tattoo truck at Big Block Brewery, 1-7 p.m.: Crave Ink Yakima will be providing tattoos at the Carnation location of Big Block Brewery. For more details, check bigblockbrewery.com.

May 31

Pottery wheel test drive, 3:30-5 p.m.: Visit Northwest Art Center in Duvall to try your hand at pottery. Take a wheel for a spin and learn the basics of making a small cylinder or bowl. This 90-minute class will include a demonstration, then time to make your own pottery pieces with your teacher’s supervision. Students will keep their favorite two pieces, which will be fired and glazed for pick up two weeks after class. Learn more at northwestartcenter.org. Register at hisawyer.com/northwest-art-center/schedules/activity-set/1866918.

June 2

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

June 4

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit opening day of the 2026 North Bend Farmers Market season at Si View Park. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

June 5

Community talks with North Bend police chief: North Bend’s Police Chief Ed Hall invites residents to join him in community conversation about local public safety and the city’s new police department, through a contract with King County Sheriff’s Office. Hall will be at North Bend Bakery from 9-10 a.m. and Volition Brewing from 5-6 p.m.

Friends of the Fields benefit dinner, 5:30 p.m.: Join SnoValley Tilth for its Friends of the Fields benefit dinner and auction at Novelty Hill Farm outside Duvall. Funds allow SnoValley Tilth to continue its nonprofit work supporting local farms and sustainable agriculture. Dinner will be provided by chef Kristen Watts Schumacher of Carnation Farms and her team. Tickets are available through June 1 at snovalleytilth.org.

REF Run 2026, 6:30 p.m.: The Riverview Education Foundation’s annual REF Run, a precursor to Duvall Days, is a family-friendly walk/run on the Snoqualmie Valley Trail in Duvall. All run participants will receive medals, t-shirt and a stadium race cup, fillable at the event with root beer floats and more. Find more information and register at refweb.org/ref-run.

June 6

Duvall Days: The annual Duvall Days festival includes a grand parade and a festival in downtown Duvall. Bring the whole family and enjoy vendors, food, live music, art, activities and more. For more information, visit duvalldays.org.

June 29-July 2

Wildcat Tennis Camp: Rising second to ninth graders are invited to a tennis camp with Mount Si High School players and coaches. Morning sessions are for second to fifth graders; evening sessions are for six to ninth graders. Registration is $125 per camper, which will go toward tennis equipment, gear, training and college scholarships for high school players. Contact rowlandk@svsd410.org. Register at forms.gle/V8J81yirxngqgA9t7.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster.