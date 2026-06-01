What does it cost to attend the World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may end up being one of the most expensive in history for fans to see all of their team’s matches.

Both Seattle and Miami will be hosting World Cup matches this summer. However, the two cities are more than 2,700 miles away from each other. Compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a fan could drive to every stadium hosting a match in the tournament in two and a half hours. This World Cup will also have more matches than ever before so the fans of the two teams that make it to the finals will have to pay to attend eight games to catch them all live.

Using secondary market ticket prices, flight prices on Google Flights, accommodation prices on Airbnb and Booking.com and food prices, the betting website AceOdds.com has calculated a price tag for fans from each of the 48 nations in the competition to attend all of their teams matches, given they make the finals.

Iraq fans will face the most expensive journey to the World Cup finals at a total estimated cost of $75,816 for two people, with $24,524 going to flights alone. However, Iraq has the fifth worst odds of winning the tournament according to Fox Sports, so these fans will likely go home early while saving some money.

The least expensive trip belongs to Panama fans at $57,121 for two. The difference between Iraq and Panama is almost entirely driven by flight cost. In the group stage, Panama is scheduled to play back-to-back games in Toronto before playing in nearby MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

World Cup organizers scheduled matches in three different regions across the United States, Canada and Mexico to minimize travel for teams. Teams will be playing within their region until later in the tournament, so any team that makes it to the finals will repeat a stadium at least once in the eight games.

U.S. fans will spend approximately $63,647 to attend all the matches in a run to the finals. The U.S. National Team is in the Western Region and is guaranteed to play two matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. If they make it pass the group stage, their first knockout match will be in either San Francisco or Dallas.

According to Fox Sports, Spain is the favorite to win the World Cup and it will cost two fans approximately $61,986 to attend every game. France is the most favored team to meet Spain in the finals and will cost their fans $61,748.

Egypt has two matches scheduled in Seattle for the group stage. Their fans would spend $62,327 to make it to the finals. Their national team will be training at Gonzaga University in Spokane.

The Belgium National Team will be calling Seattle home for the tournament, training at the Providence Swedish Performance Center and Clubhouse, home of the Seattle Sounders, in Renton. With the tenth best odds to win the cup, their fans could spend $62,725 to watch it happen.

Tickets to the matches are the biggest expense accounting for nearly half of the total trip cost. The World Cup Final ticket alone is estimated at $15,500 for two people, which is more than all three group stage matches combined for the majority of nations.

Accommodation makes up around 23% of average total costs, flights around 19%, and food and drinks at 8%.

The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in the United States will take place on June 12, ahead of U.S. team’s opening match against Paraguay. Mexico and Canada will also conduct opening ceremonies of their own on June 11 and 12 respectively before their teams’ opening matches. The World Cup Final is scheduled for July 19.