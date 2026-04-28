Photos: Hundreds march in Snoqualmie against battery storage site

Local children hold protest signs on the playground at Fisher Creek Park, April 26, 2026.

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Board members of Snoqualmie Valley for Responsible Energy lead the march to Fisher Creek Park, April 26, 2026.

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An estimated 650 locals marched in Snoqualmie Ridge on April 26 to protest a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) behind Fisher Creek Park.

The march was organized by Snoqualmie Valley for Responsible Energy (SVRE), a nonprofit formed in April to formally oppose the Jupiter Power project. They marched from Cascade View Elementary School to Fisher Creek Park.

“The community is united in its staunch opposition to this project,” said SVRE spokesperson Holly Cowan.