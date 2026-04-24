Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | April 24 edition

Jerry Steinhilber Trio greets the crowd at The Moose Lodge during the 2024 North Bend Jazz Walk. This year’s annual event returns April 25.

April 24

Teacher appreciation mug making, 1-3 p.m.: Paint a custom ceramic mug at Color Carnation for Teacher Appreciation Week. Reservations are $5, which goes toward the purchase of a mug. Ceramic mugs are chosen and paid for the day of the event. Register at colorcarnation.square.site/events.

Earth Day chalk walk, 1-5 p.m.: Visit Si View Park to help decorate the paved trail with chalk. When you’re done, submit a photo of your art to potentially win prizes. Sign up at www.siviewpark.org or apps.daysmartrecreation.com/dash/x/#/online/siview.

April 25

Winter bird walk, 9 a.m.: Join wildlife biologist and birder Harold Erland at the Meadowbrook Farm Interpretive Center to see what birds are wintering at Meadowbrook this year. Walk through forest edges and near wetlands to learn new birdsongs and perhaps see new birds. Bring binoculars.

Carnation Arbor Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Join the city of Carnation for its annual Arbor Day celebration at Tolt Commons. This free event includes live music, storytelling, crafts, tree and plant giveaways, t-shirt printing, a fun parade to the tree planting and booths from many local businesses.

Community Art Day at the Northwest Art Center: The Northwest Art Center in Duvall will have free art projects for the whole family, with expert guidance available. Join for one of two sessions: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. or 12:30-1:45 p.m. Register at hisawyer.com/northwest-art-center/schedules/activity-set/1820877. Learn more at northwestartcenter.org.

Snoqualmie Valley Health and Wellness Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Visit this free, family friendly event at Remlinger Farms, hosted by the Carnation Chamber of Commerce. Chat with local health and wellness exhibitors; learn about community health resources; attend educational breakout sessions; and enter to win raffle prizes. This event is designed to strengthen relationships between residents, businesses and local resources. Register at carnationchamber.org/events/#!event/2026/4/25/spring-into-wellness.

Treehouse Point wedding open house: Visit Treehouse Point in Fall City to tour the venue, learn about available wedding packages and meet other vendors. One-hour tour timeslots are available at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. and can be reserved at treehousepoint.com/events. Couples who book their wedding the day of the open house will receive 15% off their wedding package.

Blue Moon Jazz at The Grange, 3-4:30 p.m.: Enjoy the charming ambiance and delicious food while feasting musically on the live music of Blue Moon Jazz. Full bar menu and select food menu available. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at thegrangeduvall.com/event/blue-moon-jazz-3.

North Bend Jazz Walk, 5 p.m. to midnight: North Bend’s annual Jazz Walk is back with 20 pro-bands and seven school performances throughout 18 downtown North Bend venues. Funds raised support JazzClubsNW, a local nonprofit organization committed to supporting live jazz performance and education. Venue schedules, tickets, performances and more information can be found at jazzclubsnw.org/northbendjazzwalk.

April 26

Snoqualmie Valley for Responsible Energy march, 1 p.m.: Snoqualmie Valley for Responsible Energy, the group of residents fighting the development of a battery storage site in Snoqualmie Ridge, will march from Cascadia View Elementary to Fisher Creek Park. There will be a rally at the park with speakers.

April 30

Surviving Violence community event, 12:30-4 p.m.: Join Reclaim and other local nonprofits at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel for the second annual educational seminar on domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual violence. Meet local advocates and learn what resources are available in the Snoqualmie Valley. Event is free. Learn more at 425-389-7114. Register at eventbrite.com/e/surviving-violence-a-community-of-strength-tickets-1984643359714.

May 1

Funny First Friday at Remlinger, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Remlinger Farms has a new, all‑ages stand‑up comedy show. Families can enjoy a night out together, with a dedicated area for little ones to play and stay entertained while the grown‑ups take in the show. Bigger kids can dive into the on‑site arcade, making it a perfect evening where everyone gets to have fun in their own way. Kids age 12 and under get in free. Tickets are $13.62 and can be purchased at remlingerfarms.com/funny-first-friday-the-farm.

May 1, 2, 8, 9

Carnation Farms plant sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Visit Carnation Farms for a selection of vegetable, flower and herb starts, all grown organically on the farm and ready to thrive in your garden or porch.

May 2

Oxbow Farm native plant fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Visit Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center in the lower Snoqualmie Valley for its annual native plant sale, this year with an additional festival. It will be a family friendly event with lawn games, workshops, nature crafts and a food truck. Workshops will cover topics like gardening with native annuals, using seasonal ingredients, making natural dyes and organic pest control. Admission is free; workshops are $5. Register at oxbow.org/visit/events/spring-native-plant-festival.

Carnation Farms spring market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Enjoy fresh pizzas, live music, farmer-led tours around the crops and a makers market with more than 20 local vendors. There will also be organic plant starts for purchase from the greenhouses. Entry is free.

Jubilee Farm spring market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Jubilee Farm’s annual Mayday celebrations and spring market will feature a maypole, kids’ activities, a coffee truck and an artisan market with local vendors. Maypole dance is at noon. Entry is free.

May 4

Community input meeting for disaster resource planning, 6-7:30 p.m.: The Snoqualmie Valley Preservation Alliance is creating an Emergency Action Planning Resource, and the nonprofit wants your input. This tool will provide practical guidance, including communication planning, proactive steps and pre- and post-emergency checklists to strengthen resilience to disasters. All are welcome, regardless of background. Meeting is via Zoom; visit svpa.us/news-events to RSVP.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster. The application deadline for physical property damage is April 27.

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Send your community calendar items to Grace Gorenflo at grace.gorenflo@valleyrecord.com.