Recent Snoqualmie Valley ribbon-cutting ceremonies

Angela Donaldson (center right) hugs her mom, Laurie Hauglie, as her dad, Kevin Hauglie, reads a speech, March 24, 2026. The Hauglies have sold their insurance business to Donaldson after 40 years.

Angela Donaldson (center right), surrounded by peers and family, prepares to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of her insurance agency, March 24, 2026.

The Burrowses celebrate after cutting the ribbon at Paisan Ristorante with their staff and local leaders, April 1, 2026.

Owner Greg Steed (center) celebrates with friends and family after cutting the ribbon at Blackwater Brewing, April 2, 2026. (Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record)

The Snoqualmie Valley continues to welcome new businesses into the community with ribbon-cutting ceremonies, most recently two in North Bend and one in Fall City.

The SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting for Angela Donaldson Agency on March 24, Paisan Ristorante on April 1, and Blackwater Brewing on April 2.

Angela Donaldson of Fall City has purchased the 40-year family insurance business from her parents, Kevin and Laurie Hauglie. More information on this transition can be found at valleyrecord.com.

Downtown North Bend’s Paisan Ristorante, formerly Il Paesano Ristorante, is now under the ownership of the Burrows family, owners of North Bend Theatre. They have big plans for the two neighboring businesses, more information for which can be found at valleyrecord.com.

Also in downtown North Bend, Blackwater Brewing has opened after a six-year journey to find the right location, according to owner Greg Steed. The spot he ended up in — in Mount Si Village off of Park Street — ended up being “perfect,” he said.

“Things are actually going better than we even wanted them to,” Steed said, noting that he and his staff have had to hit the ground running.

The brewery is family friendly and serves a full menu of snacks, salads, sandwiches and pizzas. Blackwater has its own brewmaster making all of its beers, as well as a house root beer.

Steed and his two partners in the business also own Northwest Brewing in downtown Redmond, which will soon be rebranded to Blackwater Brewing, and they hope to add a third location.