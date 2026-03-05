New generation takes over Fall City insurance agency

The staff of Hauglie Insurance, along with Copper the office dog, stands for a photo outside the agency by the Snoqualmie River, July 3, 2025. From left: Sophia Amaya Cruz, Elizabeth Gildersleeve, Laurie Hauglie, Kevin Hauglie, Samantha Darnell, Angela Donaldson. (Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record)

Angela Donaldson has worked out of her family’s insurance agency office in downtown Fall City since 1999.

She knows the town well after growing up and raising her own kids in the same neighborhood. On a nice day, she might drive her golf cart to work, stopping to talk to every friendly face she passes.

But things look a bit different as of Feb. 1, the day she first stepped into an office with her own name on it.

“I would actually take this as like, how to become a business owner 101,” Donaldson said. “I mean, the insurance is the easy part now.”

Donaldson has bought Kevin Hauglie Agency, an Farmers Insurance agency started by her parents, Kevin and Laurie Hauglie, in 1985. While Kevin will still work with his financial planning clients, the insurance side of the business has been sold to Donaldson — and she intends to grow it.

“We’re on a trajectory to double in the next five years,” she said, noting that the insurance team is currently four people including herself. She plans to add two salespeople by the end of 2026.

“Part of owning a business is learning how to develop business,” Donaldson said. “I have to learn how to grow the business, taking on the infrastructure investments and the investments in my staff and the investments in our future, because I’ve got 20 years in me.”

Donaldson also intends to strengthen the company’s distinct departments, one being her customer retention team, which she is calling the “promise division” — because “what’s the whole point if we’re not making a promise to people?”

Donaldson, like her predecessors, is a people person. The cornerstone of this family business has always been, and will continue to be, relationships with the community.

Each of the family members is heavily involved in Fall City and the greater Snoqualmie Valley, and Donaldson can’t imagine living elsewhere.

“Any opportunities I had to start my own agency or become a district manager or work for FEMA, or whatever the thing was that came up … I wouldn’t be part of my community,” she said. “It just wasn’t appropriate for me. It wasn’t the right move for me.”

In developing the business, Donaldson said she and each of her employees have dedicated yearly learning objectives. This year, Donaldson is working toward a Certified Financial Planner designation.

“A 30,000-foot view, I’m planning 40% of my time in business development … 40% of my time in building the promise to our existing relationships … and then 10% of my time in mentoring our team so that we’re always striving for excellence, and that means excellent customer service, but also excellence in our profession,” she said.

The last 10% is for learning, for which Donaldson includes community outreach. Wanting to be a “hub for education in the community,” she will host Wednesday classes on a variety of topics, mainly at her Fall City office.

Donaldson has long been the organizer of the Snoqualmie Valley Flood Forum, which she will be continuing, as well as adding other forums throughout the year. On April 1, she will host a post-flood forum in Fall City to discuss lessons learned from December’s flood event. May will have a wildfire forum in North Bend, and September will have a seismic forum in Carnation.

The rest of April will be dedicated to a first-time homebuyers education series, followed by classes throughout the year on topics such as auto safety and financial health, including a session about King County tax levies prior to the election.

In the face of all of these commitments — leading to some 18-hour days and a massive learning curve — Donaldson believes this is where she is meant to be, and she’s ready to work.

“I love this. This is what I want to do,” she said. “It’s not what I went to school for … I told dad I would never sell insurance. But we don’t sell insurance. We take care of people.”