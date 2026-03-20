Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | March 20 edition

A large, smiling sunflower puppet welcomes a crowd at Duvall’s Depot Park after the March of the Vegetables on March 30, 2024. Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record

March 20

Antique jewelry and vinyl sale, 6-9 p.m.: Queen Bee Antiques, 15904 Main St. NE in downtown Duvall, will host an evening of snacks and shopping to celebrate its drop of hundreds of vinyl records. All jewelry and vinyl will be up to 20% off.

March 21

Snoqualmie weed clean-up, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Join the Green Snoqualmie Partnership to pull up invasive ivy and dig Armenian blackberry to protect and restore the Silent Creek Forest. Sign up at snoqualmie.greencitypartnerships.org.

Snoqualmie Valley Seed Exchange, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The 2026 Snoqualmie Valley Seed Exchange will be at Tolt Middle School in Carnation. Come gather seeds and learn about gardening in the PNW, whether you can contribute seeds or not. Event is free, but a donation of $5-$10 per family is suggested to help the group purchase seeds and supplies and rent event space.

March of the Vegetables parade, 3 p.m.: Duvall’s annual March of the Vegetables parade will return, marching through town from 26401 NE Richardson St. to Depot Park. There will then be a party at the park with live music, a beer garden, kid activities and more. Free and open to all.

SnoValley Pride Sparkle Party, 7 p.m.: Join SnoValley Pride at Remlinger Farms for the nonprofit’s third annual birthday fundraiser. The night will be co-hosted by the fabulous Macy Marcs, featuring live music by Seattle pop group RUB and DJ Teck Savvy. You can expect a silent auction, dancing and attire full of sparkle. Tickets are $35-$100, depending on how much you want to donate, and can be purchased at snovalleypride.org.

March 22

Camlann villager volunteer orientation, 1-4 p.m.: Orientation is open to all those interested in volunteering as a 14th-century rural English villager in Camlann Medieval Village during the 2026 season. This first of three orientations will cover Camlann culture and a broad overview of daily life in the latter half of the fourteenth century. RSVP at camlann.org.

March 23

Elder fraud prevention class, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions will be at the Sno-Valley Senior Center in Carnation to discuss managing passwords, securing mobile devices, safely shopping online and what to do if you suspect you have encountered fraudulent activity. Event is free and open to all. Register at igfn.us/form/W3QAqw.

March 24

Angela Donaldson Agency ribbon-cutting, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Join Fall City’s Angela Donaldson in celebrating her recent acquisition of her family’s insurance agency, formerly called Kevin Hauglie Agency, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community gathering at 33410 Redmond-Fall City Road SE.

March 25

Community talks with new North Bend police chief: North Bend’s incoming Police Chief Ed Hall invites residents to join him in community conversation about local public safety and the city’s new police department, through a contract with King County Sheriff’s Office. Hall will be at Arete Coffee (the Pro Ski location) from 9-10 a.m. and Blackwater Brewing from 5-6 p.m.

Wilderness Awareness School immersion visit, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Visit the Duvall Wilderness Awareness School and spend the day with the students of the immersion program. This day will include lessons on making friction fire from scratch. Sign up at wildernessawareness.org.

March 28

The Great Carnation Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.: The annual Great Carnation Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Tolt Commons. After, there will be photos with the Easter bunny, face painting, crafts, a petting zoo and free snacks. Event is free.