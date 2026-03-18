Snoqualmie River now in flood phase 3

Floodzilla’s gauges show several points of rising Snoqualmie River waters the morning of March 18, 2026. Image courtesy of Floodzilla and Google Maps

The Snoqualmie River basin is at flood phase 3 as of 11 a.m. March 18, according to the King County Flood Control District.

In flood phase 3, river flow rate hits 20,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), and flooding is possible across the entire Snoqualmie Valley.

According to Floodzilla, 10 river gauges are flooding or near flooding as of 11 a.m. March 18:

• South Fork Snoqualmie River

• Middle Fork Snoqualmie River

• North Fork Snoqualmie River

• Snoqualmie River below Snoqualmie Falls

• Neal Road SE in Fall City

• W. Snoqualmie River Road SE at Blue Heron Golf Course

• W. Snoqualmie River Road SE at the T-intersection

• Snoqualmie River at NE Tolt Hill Road

• NE 138th Street

• The Snoqualmie River at Carnation gauge is near flooding.

• West Snoqualmie River Road SE is closed, as is a portion of Neal Road SE.

Track flooding and sign up for flood alerts at floodzilla.com/gage.

Resources

The North Bend Public Works sand bag center is open Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Check local city websites and social media pages for updated information in your city.

King County’s Flood Warning Center is open and can be reached any time at 206-296-8200.

For more King County flood information, visit flood.kingcounty.gov.