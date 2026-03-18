Don’t be afraid of wine: Tips for the oenophobe | Wine Boss

So many people don’t partake in the enjoyment of wine because they fear it or don’t think they know how to drink it. Wine is meant for enjoyment, not intimidation. We need to learn how to get over our fear of wine (oenophobia) by being willing to ask someone who is an expert such as a sommelier and/or steward.

One can practice by sampling a glass here and there and focusing on personal preferences over snobbery. We have several lovely wineries scattered throughout our beautiful Valley and they would love to pour you a sample of some gorgeous wine.

Wine can be as simple as drinking a little pour in a glass and realizing that it is very tasty, or it can be so complex that you can study it for years. The beauty of wine is that it can be accessible to anyone at any point on that continuum. People get intimidated by the snobbery, all the terminology, the shelves with hundreds of choices at stores. Wine is meant to complement your dining experiences and not create stress. I am going to add a few bullet points that I researched to help your fear.

Lean on the experts: Don’t be afraid to ask the server to talk to the sommelier for wine advice.

Taste before you buy: Try different options before you commit to a full bottle.

Avoid the “second cheapest” trap: Restaurants know that people will tend to avoid purchasing the cheapest bottle, but the next wine up is often a poor value.

Prioritize pleasure: Don’t feel obligated to drink the wine just because it is expensive.

Keep it simple: Focus on what you enjoy rather than memorizing complex terminology.

Humans have made and consumed wine for thousands of years and we are still learning techniques and facts. No one knows everything about it. So, approach wine confidently, sip, relax, and do not fear trying new things.

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Kimberlea Miller is a Snoqualmie resident, wine enthusiast and former owner of Wildflower Bistro. Contact kimberlea.miller@comcast.net.