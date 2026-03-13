Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | March 13 edition

The King County Firefighters Pipes and Drums band at Snoqualmie’s Saints and Scholars Irish Pub for St. Patrick’s Day 2023. The band will be back performing at the pub this weekend.

March 13-17

Irish Week at Saints & Scholars: Irish Week is back at Saints & Scholars Irish Pub in Snoqualmie Ridge leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. Festivities include live Irish dancers, lots of live music, family activities and more. Reservations are highly encouraged and required for certain events. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit saintsandscholars.com.

March 14

Oxbow Farm restoration work party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center outside Carnation is hosting another restoration work party. Volunteers can help plant native species, remove invasive plants and promote resilient landscapes. Registration is required and can be done by filling out a volunteer application at oxbow.org.

Rural transportation advocacy workshop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Join local organizations in discussing how community members can advocate for safe, sustainable and equitable transportation options in rural Snoqualmie Valley. Hear from local and regional leaders in transportation, public policy and community advocacy. Event is free and located at North Bend City Hall. Register at transportationchoices.org.

Pi Day paint party, 4-6 p.m.: Visit Color Carnation paint-your-own-pottery studio on Pi Day to paint your own pie plate while enjoying a piece of pie. Tickets are $20 and include all materials. Register at colorcarnation.square.site/events.

Camlann Mid-Lenten Feast, 6-9 p.m.: Join Camlann Medieval Village outside Carnation for a feast of seafood, vegetables and sweets, with minstrels entertaining with live music and stories, halfway through Lent. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at camlann.org.

Spring fling dance party with DJ Invasion, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Join Pour House Pete’s in Carnation for a spring dance party, just because you can. All are welcome.

March 15

Fruit tree pruning workshop, 11 a.m.: Learn to prune fruit trees with the Duvall Historical Society at the Dougherty Farmstead. Participants will learn practical pruning techniques that support the long-term health, safety and productivity of mature fruit trees, with special attention given to older and heritage varieties. Bring pruning tools if you have them.

March 17

The Grange St. Patrick’s Day celebration, 5-8 p.m.: The Grange farm-to-table restaurant in Duvall will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music from celtic trio Home Rulers and Irish food. Call 425-788-2095 for reservations of all sizes.

March 21

Snoqualmie Valley Seed Exchange, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The 2026 Snoqualmie Valley Seed Exchange will be at Tolt Middle School in Carnation. Come gather seeds and learn about gardening in the PNW, whether you can contribute seeds or not. Event is free, but a donation of $5 to $10 per family is suggested to help the group purchase seeds and supplies and rent event space.

March of the Vegetables parade, 3 p.m.: Duvall’s annual March of the Vegetables parade will return, marching through town from 26401 NE Richardson St. to Depot Park. There will then be a party at the park with live music, a beer garden, kid activities and more. Free and open to all.

SnoValley Pride Sparkle Party, 7 p.m.: Join SnoValley Pride at Remlinger Farms for the nonprofit’s third annual birthday fundraiser. The night will be co-hosted by the fabulous Macy Marcs, featuring live music by Seattle pop group RUB and DJ Teck Savvy. You can expect a silent auction, dancing and attire full of sparkle. Tickets are $35 to $100, depending on how much you want to donate, and can be purchased at snovalleypride.org.

March 22

Camlann villager volunteer orientation, 1-4 p.m.: Orientation is open to all those interested in volunteering as a 14th-century rural English villager in Camlann Medieval Village during the 2026 season. This first of three orientations will cover Camlann culture and a broad overview of daily life in the latter half of the fourteenth century. RSVP at camlann.org.

March 25

Community talks with new North Bend police chief: North Bend’s incoming Police Chief Ed Hall invites residents to join him in community conversation about local public safety and the city’s new police department, through a contract with King County Sheriff’s Office. Hall will be at Arete Coffee (the Pro Ski location) from 9-10 a.m. and Blackwater Brewing from 5-6 p.m.