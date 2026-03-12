Snoqualmie Valley sees road closures in flood phase 2

NE 124th Street, one of the two roads that takes Duvall residents across the river and quickly out of the Snoqualmie Valley, was closed due to flood water, Dec. 10, 2025. Photo by Grace Gorenflo/Sound Publishing

The Snoqualmie River is in flood phase 2, according to the King County Flood Control District.

At flood phase 2, certain roads in the Snoqualmie Valley are almost bound to overtop, meaning flood waters go over the road. West Snoqualmie River Road NE, a farm road which runs vaguely from Carnation to Fall City, closes often and was closed beginning at 2 p.m. March 12.

“Phase 2 is when the [cubic feet per second] flow is high enough to flood some lower roads, which is exactly what happened today,” said Floodzilla’s field scientist Regina Fletcher. “It’s just enough to close a road.”

For context, King County defines flood phase 2 as when the river’s flow in cubic feet per second (cfs) is at 12,000.

Local officials and experts, like Fletcher, King County’s flood staff and Valley emergency managers, remind residents that they should not drive through flood waters under any conditions.

“Whether or not there is an official flood alert,” Fletcher said, “[it’s] always good not to drive through the water.”

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 12, Floodzilla showed flooding at W Snoqualmie River Road NE at Blue Heron Golf Course and near flooding in Carnation at NE 138th Street. For more information, visit floodzilla.com/gage.

Some Valley roads have also had closures March 12 due to a windstorm the night of March 11. Follow local city social media pages for updated information on windstorm recovery.

Help report flooded roads

King County’s My Commute website — gismaps.kingcounty.gov/MyCommute — shows all road closures in unincorporated King County, but sometimes closures can be delayed if the road conditions have not been reported to the county.

If you see water on a King County roadway, but the road has not been closed, call King County My Commute at 206-477-8100 to report the road. If you are in a Valley city, contact the city’s public works department.