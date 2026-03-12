Award-winning distillery opens North Bend tasting room

Swipe or click to see more

A mural on the wall inside Mastrogiannis Distillery shows the businesses’s mantra, “made with meraki,” March 5, 2026.

Swipe or click to see more

The Mastrogiannis family, surrounded by staff and local officials, prepares to cut the ribbon on their new North Bend distillery, March 5, 2026.

Swipe or click to see more

The Mastrogiannis family celebrates after cutting the ribbon on their new North Bend distillery, March 5, 2026.

Swipe or click to see more

Mastrogiannis Distillery and Winery had a ribbon-cutting event March 5 for its new distillery in downtown North Bend.

The distillery has been a hit at North Bend’s Sip Suds & Si event and now has a prime, permanent location at 201 W. North Bend Way.

It is owned by husband and wife duo Ilias and Bojana Mastrogiannis, who hope to bring Greek hospitality to the Snoqualmie Valley.

“We like to say we didn’t find North Bend, North Bend found us,” Ilias said at the event. “It really means we fell in love with it, not only for our business, but we want to move up here and live up here.”