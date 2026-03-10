Site Logo

Mount Si boys basketball finishes 4th in state tournament

Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2026

In the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome, the Mount Si High School boys basketball team lost to Emerald Ridge, 67-62, in the quarterfinals on March 5 before defeating Puyallup the next day, 74-66, in the consolation semifinal. On March 7, the Wildcats defeated Glacier Peak, 54-46, in the consolation final to claim fourth place in the WIAA 4A State Boys Basketball Tournament. Mount Si’s Brady Hennig scored a game-high 22 points, while Marcus Heide scored 12 points and Latt Ford had 10 points.

