Carnation flooding no longer predicted for March 17

St. Patrick’s Day flooding is no longer predicted in the Snoqualmie Valley, as of March 10.

Floodzilla had sent out a warning March 9 of flooding to come in Carnation March 17. Some minor flooding occured in the upper and lower Valley March 8-9.

The Snoqualmie River at the sum of the three forks hit flood levels the afternoon of March 8, reaching King County’s Flood Phase 2, but the water went down that evening.

Floodzilla recorded flooding the evening of March 8 in Fall City. The gauge at Neal Road SE showed water 0.6 feet higher than road level starting at 7:45 p.m. The water began to go down an hour later.

The gauge at NE 138th Street — a farm road outside Duvall — recorded flooding beginning the morning of March 9. As of 2 p.m., the water was 1.3 feet higher than road level.

Floodzilla’s flooding forecast data is provided by the National Weather Service Northwest River Forecast Center.

Floodzilla is a product of the Snoqualmie Valley Preservation Alliance. It is a free, online platform that imports water level data from 14 of the nonprofit’s own gauges in the lower Snoqualmie Valley, as well as data from U.S. Geological Survey gauges.

For additional flooding information, visit flood.kingcounty.gov.