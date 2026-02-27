SnoValley Virtual Tour Initiative to prep businesses for World Cup

A new initiative from TrueView360s and partners aims to help local businesses bring in more customers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup tourism spike.

TrueView360s is a Fall City-based company that offers 3D virtual tours and drone photography. Owner Jim Osgood hopes to work with more Snoqualmie Valley businesses in the coming months, bolstering their digital presence ahead of the World Cup. Organizers expect Seattle’s World Cup events to bring in an additional 750,000 people and nearly $1 billion.

“Today’s visitors plan their trips online long before they arrive,” Osgood said in a news release. “A virtual tour gives people the chance to step inside a business from anywhere in the world. It builds trust, increases visibility and helps the Valley stand out during one of the biggest tourism moments our region has ever seen.”

The SnoValley Virtual Tour Initiative is a partnership between Osgood, the SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce and the North Bend Downtown Foundation.

As a community service, TrueView360s is offering discounted virtual tours for local businesses — $100 for up to five viewpoints, compared to the standard starting price of $599.

“The goal is to make high-quality digital visibility accessible to every business in Historic Downtown North Bend, regardless of size or industry,” the news release said. “The benefits extend far beyond the World Cup. Virtual tours improve Google Search and Maps rankings, help locals discover new businesses, and provide a 24/7 digital storefront that continues to drive engagement for years.”

For more information, contact Osgood at Jim@TrueView360s.com or 425-391-8900.