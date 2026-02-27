Snoqualmie performing arts studio wins national awards

PNW Performing Arts of Snoqualmie Ridge has received national recognition for acting excellence.

At the 2026 Junior Theater Festival West in Sacramento, California, in February, the studio’s Competition Performance Team received the Excellence in Acting award for their performance of Disney’s “Newsies JR.”

Students Maria Vishwanath and Peyton Stachelski were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers. And Zari Buehrer, Teagan Engel and Mason Mattoni made it to the call-back for a yet-to-be announced special project promoting musical theater in schools.

PNW Performing Arts provides youth education in music, theater, acting and dance.

“PNW Performing Arts is … dedicated to nurturing the next generation of storytellers,” a news release stated. “Since opening in 2011, our mission has been to build confidence, foster creativity and empower students of all ages to find their voice, on and off the stage.”

The Competition Performance Team will perform the full “Newsies JR” show on May 30. For more information on the studio, visit pnwperformingarts.com.