Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank receives solar panel grant

The Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank has been chosen as a recipient of Puget Sound Energy’s 2026 Solar Grants, allowing the nonprofit to save money on electricity.

The grant program — available to community-based organizations, government agencies and tribal entities — provides solar installations, allowing grantees to save money on utility bills and spend their funding elsewhere. The grants are funded by participating customers through the Green Power program. This year’s awards total $914,689 across 12 organizations, according to PSE.

According to PSE, this award will allow the Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank to focus funds on its “community-driven missions and filling their neighbors’ bellies,” especially as the food bank’s new location will require more power.

“This solar installation will defray up to 80 percent of our expected electrical expenses, a significant savings for the Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank,” said Terry Pottmeyer, food bank board president, in a news release. “This grant helps us create a more sustainable, energy efficient food bank, an important step toward meeting our mission to end food insecurity in our community.”

The food bank is currently running a capital campaign for its new North Bend location, with a fundraising goal of $5 million.