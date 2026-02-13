Fall City resident launches counseling service for kids, adolescents

Merritt Glennon’s office is in Bellevue, but she has a great connection to the Valley.

Merritt Glennon of Fall City has launched a new counseling practice, Skyline Mental Health Counseling, aimed at addressing the growing mental health needs of children and adolescents.

The practice opens at a time when national data highlights mental health concerns among America’s youth. According to a 2022-2023 study, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 11% of children ages 3-17 had diagnosed anxiety, 8% of children ages 3-17 had diagnosed behavior disorders and 4% of children ages 3-17 had diagnosed depression.

Glennon said her practice is designed to provide targeted support for these common yet complex conditions.

“I specialize in working with children and adolescents facing Obsessive Compulsive Disorders (OCD), anxiety and related challenges,” Glennon said.

Glennon’s local education and personal experiences growing up in the Valley gives her firsthand knowledge of the challenges young people face in our area. Glennon’s education began at Fall City Elementary and evolved to a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Northwest University in Kirkland. Along the way, Glennon worked in a community health organization that focused on adolescent crisis management, then while working toward her master’s degree, Glennon counseled mothers and their children in a transitional housing program located in the Snoqualmie Valley.

The importance of specialized mental health care has gained increased attention in recent years as families and schools grapple with rising rates of behavioral health conditions. Experts suggest that early intervention is critical in helping young people develop the tools necessary to navigate social and emotional hurdles.

To accommodate different family needs and schedules, Glennon offers both remote and in-person counseling sessions with extremely flexible hours. While she is a local to the Fall City community, her physical office is located in Bellevue.

“I am currently accepting new clients and would love to meet you,” she said. “I offer flexible consultation and meeting times including after-school hours sessions.”

Glennon can be reached at merritt@skylinementalhealthcounseling.com, via phone/text at 206-429-5233 or on the web at skylinemhc.clientsecure.me.