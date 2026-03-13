Site Logo

Carnation Co-op officially opens with hardware, farm goods

Published 1:30 am Friday, March 13, 2026

By Grace Gorenflo

Photo courtesy of the city of Carnation Carnation Ace Hardware co-owner Ron Cox (left) helps Carnation Co-op manager Sophia Marchetti (middle) and company general manager Mike Lukjanowicz cut the ribbon on the new shop, March 6, 2026.
1/4

Photo courtesy of the city of Carnation

Carnation Ace Hardware co-owner Ron Cox (left) helps Carnation Co-op manager Sophia Marchetti (middle) and company general manager Mike Lukjanowicz cut the ribbon on the new shop, March 6, 2026.

Photo courtesy of the city of Carnation Carnation Ace Hardware co-owner Ron Cox (left) helps Carnation Co-op manager Sophia Marchetti (middle) and company general manager Mike Lukjanowicz cut the ribbon on the new shop, March 6, 2026.
Photos by Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record Carnation Mayor Jim Ribail stands for a photo with company general manager Mike Lukjanowicz and Carnation Co-op manager Sophia Marchetti, March 6, 2026.
The new Carnation Co-op honors the past Carnation hardware store with memorabilia, March 6, 2026. (Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record)
Former Carnation Ace Hardware co-owner KC Cox shops the new Carnation Co-op with her granddaughter, March 6, 2026.

Carnation Co-op is officially open, selling home, garden, pet and farm supplies.

The co-op had a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Carnation Chamber of Commerce on March 6. The new shop took the place of Carnation Ace Hardware, the owners of which retired in October. Carnation Co-op is owned by the family behind Monroe Co-op and Snohomish Co-op, started in 1935.

In October, the company’s general manager, Mike Lukjanowicz, told the Snoqualmie Valley Record that he is excited to cater to the needs of the Carnation community.

“It’s really important to me that I can actually engage directly with the community and our future customers to find out what are the areas that are the most important to them, and then do my best to bring in the best of the best in those areas and categories,” he said.

As a co-op (cooperative) business, the shop is “member-owned.” Memberships are $50 annually and include 5% back on all in-store purchases, a 3% discount on fuel, special sales, a rewards program and more. Those who want to be voting members can purchase a single voting share for $50. There are more perks to be a voting member, but there are also eligibility requirements. For more information, visit snohomishcoop.com/memberships.

You Might Like