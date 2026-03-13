Carnation Co-op officially opens with hardware, farm goods

Carnation Co-op is officially open, selling home, garden, pet and farm supplies.

The co-op had a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Carnation Chamber of Commerce on March 6. The new shop took the place of Carnation Ace Hardware, the owners of which retired in October. Carnation Co-op is owned by the family behind Monroe Co-op and Snohomish Co-op, started in 1935.

In October, the company’s general manager, Mike Lukjanowicz, told the Snoqualmie Valley Record that he is excited to cater to the needs of the Carnation community.

“It’s really important to me that I can actually engage directly with the community and our future customers to find out what are the areas that are the most important to them, and then do my best to bring in the best of the best in those areas and categories,” he said.

As a co-op (cooperative) business, the shop is “member-owned.” Memberships are $50 annually and include 5% back on all in-store purchases, a 3% discount on fuel, special sales, a rewards program and more. Those who want to be voting members can purchase a single voting share for $50. There are more perks to be a voting member, but there are also eligibility requirements. For more information, visit snohomishcoop.com/memberships.