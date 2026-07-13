Tickets available for annual Taste of the Valley farm dinner

The event is held by the Snoqualmie Valley Preservation Alliance in Carnation.

The Snoqualmie Valley Preservation Alliance (SVPA) is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and improving the lives, livelihoods, lands and waters of the Snoqualmie River Valley. Launching in 2010, the SVPA has served as a consistent, effective local voice for balanced, equitable, long-term planning for the Snoqualmie Valley that preserves the viability of its working resource lands, natural resources and local communities. They conduct this work because they believe that all of King County benefits from a viable local food source, healthy ecosystems, sustainable small businesses and myriad recreation opportunities, just minutes from our urban centers.

This year, they are commemorating their 16th year of operation with their annual Taste of the Valley Farm Dinner and Benefit Auction at Goose and Gander Farm in Carnation on Saturday, July 25. Valley lovers from near and far will gather together to celebrate local food and the incredible farmers who grow it and to support SVPA’s work in protecting our irreplaceable working lands and the valley at large, for generations to come.

The Taste of the Valley is the largest on-farm dinner in the greater Seattle area, featuring a lineup of top regional chefs, restaurants and beverage makers serving up “tastes” made from Snoqualmie Valley produced ingredients. This year’s participating restaurants include Carnation Farms, Delancey, North Bend Bend Grill, Pasta Casalinga, Red Clog Kitchen, Salish Lodge, South Fork, The Well & Table, Taurus Ox and Vista Prime Steak & Seafood, alongside beverage makers Alveare Winery, Big Block Brewery, Black Clover Country Coffee, DeLille Cellars, Fidelitas Winery, Martinez & Martinez Winery, No Boat Brewing Co., Pearl and Stone Wine Co., Seattle Cider and Seeking Kombucha. In conjunction with the dinner is a silent auction, and a live auction closes out the night.

This year, SVPA’s goal is to raise $180,000 and welcome 300 guests to the farm, supporting programs like the Floodzilla Gauge Network, BeaverWise and the Farmer Flood Relief Fund, which has already provided nearly $600,000 to help King and Snohomish county farms recover from flooding this year. Tickets are limited — purchase early at svpa.us/taste-of-the-valley-2026. Can’t make it to the farm? Join the free online auction at the same link; no ticket purchase required.

Their collaborative work seeks to find sustainable solutions to land use challenges, agricultural viability, flooding impacts, and strategic watershed management.