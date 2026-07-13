All consumer fireworks now banned in Duvall

The ban began July 5, but city council made the decision in 2024.

Crackles and booms could be heard in Duvall well into the night this Fourth of July, a “last hurrah” for residents before a fireworks ban began July 5.

Now, the city of Duvall does not allow the sale of or use of consumer fireworks, defined by Washington state law as “any small firework device” that complies with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Professional displays are still allowed within city limits if the display is conducted by a licensed pyrotechnic operator who has all necessary state and local permits.

This ban, while new, is not necessarily news: Duvall City Council passed the ordinance banning fireworks with a majority vote in November 2024. The delay in the ordinance taking effect was caused by state law, which requires any changes in fireworks regulations to have a one-year waiting period.

The city of Duvall then decided to wait until July 5, 2026, for the ordinance to take effect so residents could enjoy the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“The council felt it was appropriate to not have the ban take effect on that historic Independence Day,” Mayor Amy McHenry said in a recent social media post.

McHenry also noted that delaying the ban gave the Duvall Civic Club more time to “identify and transition to other fundraising opportunities,” as the nonprofit typically relies on an annual fireworks sale as a primary source of funding.

Why ban fireworks?

During the Nov. 5, 2024, Duvall City Council meeting, several reasons were listed for a ban on fireworks: safety of residents; the ability for the police department to effectively enforce firework laws; the well being of pets and wildlife; and the mental health of citizens, such as those with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Councilmembers discussed whether they wanted a full ban on consumer fireworks or only a ban on aerial fireworks. McHenry — a council member at the time — noted that there was little point in fully banning fireworks if the city was going to turn a “blind eye” to residents’ use of ground fireworks.

Council ended up passing a full ban of consumer fireworks that started July 5, 2026. In this instance, “fireworks” are anything that uses combustion. This does not include Pop-Its, as they are not fireworks by definition. Sparklers, however, are included in the ban as they use combustion.

Enforcing the ban

Violating the fireworks ban is a misdemeanor, subject to a $500 fine, up to six months in jail or both.

In response to a comment on her Facebook page asking how the city would enforce the new ban, McHenry said the city plans to do proactive community outreach, as well as have more police on duty during the Fourth of July. But she recognized that a fireworks ban is hard to enforce.

“By the time first responders have arrived, the people setting them off have left the area or gone inside,” she wrote. “So it will be a work in progress and we’ll need to adapt and be responsive to the community needs [as] we move forward.”

For specific feedback and questions, residents can email amy.mchenry@duvallwa.gov.