Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | June 26 edition

June 26

Fall City Summer Market, 4-7 p.m.: Fall City’s Summer Market is back with handmade crafts, fresh produce and gourmet foods by local artisans and farmers. Also enjoy live music, a beer and wine garden and community connection. The following markets will be July 31 and Aug. 28.

June 26 & 27

Snoqualmie rummage sale, 9 a.m.: Shop a wide variety of gently used treasures at Snoqualmie United Methodist Church. You will find: furniture, including sofas, tables, bookshelves, and vintage chairs; children’s items and clothing; books; kitchenware and more. The sale will be held indoors. Payment options are cash or check. Check the church’s Facebook page for exact event times.

June 26-28

Art in Bloom garden show: Visit the 20th year of Duvall’s premiere garden show, Art in Bloom, presented by the Duvall Foundation for the Arts and located at Kokopelli Gardens. There will be an opening gala on Friday from 6-9 p.m. Tickets to the gala are $75. The garden show will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, visit duvallarts.org/art-in-bloom.

June 27

Oxbow Farm pest management workshop, 10 a.m. to noon: Take the guesswork out of pest management and respond with confidence using holistic strategies that work with nature. Whether you’re tending vegetables, flowers or native plants, this hands-on workshop introduces practical, organic approaches for managing pests while protecting pollinators, soil health and the broader ecosystem. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at oxbow.org/event/integrated-pest-management-workshop.

Creating a healthy garden workshop, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Library for a free workshop all about the essentials of growing and maintaining a blossoming and vibrant garden. From flowers and shrubs to vegetables and trees, learn how to keep your garden and yard healthy for you and nature. Also pick up seeds from the seed library. Presented by Kit Haesloop, Gardening Geek/Plant Lover. For those age 9 and up. Registration not required.

June 30

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

June 30 & July 2

Fourth of July parade decorating party, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The North Bend Downtown Foundation is hosting free Fourth of July parade decoration parties with North Bend Art & Industry at the Center for Creativity. This is preparation for the Fourth of July Family Fun Parade in downtown North Bend. The Center for Creativity is looking for crafting donations, including crepe paper, ribbons, flags, tape and more.

July 1 to Aug. 31

Art in Nature Walk 2026: The Lee Arts Foundation of Carnation — in partnership with Fall City Arts and North Bend Art & Industry — is transforming the Snoqualmie Valley Trail into a free, open-air gallery. Pieces of art from more than 180 artists will be showcased on trees along the trail and will be for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists. Opening ceremonies of the event will be held July 1 at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. in Carnation, Fall City and North Bend, respectively. For more information, visit leearts.org/art-in-nature-walk-2026.

July 2

Duvall Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: The Duvall Farmers Market is every Thursday through mid-October at Taylor Landing park in downtown Duvall. Shop from multiple local artisan vendors, get fresh produce from farmers, enjoy live music, eat dinner and hangout with fellow community members.

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit the North Bend Farmers Market at Si View Park every Thursday through Sept. 3. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

Toasting America, 6-8 p.m.: Join the city of Duvall at Depot Park for an evening of s’mores and community to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary prior to the Fourth of July.

July 3

Miller’s summer concert series, 7 p.m.: Miller’s in Carnation is continuing its free summer concerts in the outdoor venue it opened in 2025. This time, Massy Ferguson will be performing. Seating is first come, first served. Beverages will be available to purchase, as well as food from Carnation Farms.

July 4

The Great Carnation Fourth of July Celebration: Join Carnation in its annual Fourth of July Celebration, starting with a 5k run at 8:30 a.m. and ending with fireworks around 9:45 p.m. There will also be a parade, a vendor village, live music, a car show and more. For a full schedule of events, visit carnation4th.org.

North Bend Fourth of July parade, 10:45 a.m.: Join the North Bend Downtown Foundation in the inaugural Fourth of July Family Fun Parade through downtown, starting at the North Bend Bar & Grill. The parade invites community to walk together and celebrate, with friendly dogs, non-motorized bikes and scooters, roller skates, homemade decorations, music, bubbles and more. Stops along the route will include a photo booth and “selfie” area, Fourth of July bracelets and small handheld American flags.

Red, white and boom, 7 p.m.: Snoqualmie’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show, produced by Church on the Ridge, is a free-to-enter event at Snoqualmie Community Park. There will be food trucks, inflatables, music, field games, vendors and more. Fireworks start at approximately 9:45 p.m.

July 8

Duvall’s SummerStage, 7-8:30 p.m.: Free concerts are back at McCormick Park in Duvall with the SummerStage series. The first performance of the season will be Whisky Ridge, a country band. The following concerts are every Wednesday through Aug. 5. Each week, there will also be a food truck and a beer and wine garden sponsored by Rotary Club of Duvall. For more information, visit duvallwa.gov/492/SummerStage.

July 10-26

Thomas & Friends train ride: Day Out with Thomas is back at the Northwest Railway Museum. Hop on board for a real train ride with Thomas, strike a pose at photo ops and snag something cool at the exclusive gift shop. ​Then, keep the beat going at the Music Corner, packed with lawn games, hands-on activities and music-inspired fun. Tickets are $34 and can be purchased at trainmuseum.org.

July 11

SipFest Snoqualmie, 5-8 p.m.: Getting ready for SipFest 2026, an evening of wine, beer, cider and community. Hosted by Snoqualmie Valley Rotary Club, SipFest includes more than 25 wineries and breweries pouring their latest releases for summer, plus discounted bottle sales, live music and food. Tickets are $45 online or $55 at the door and include all tastings. Designated driver tickets are $10 and include a free soda. Purchase at tickettomato.com/event/10020.