Mount Si girls track & field are 2026 state champions

The Mount Si High School Girls Track & Field team are 4A state champions for the second year in a row.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) meet was held at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma May 28-30. Mount Si scored 60 points, edging out Lake Stevens High School by four points for the team title.

The team also repeated as King County and District 1/2 champions (District 1/2 is a post-season tournmanent between both districts).

The Wildcats also captured three different state titles on the road to their victory: the 4 x 100 relay, with Sophia Kono, Sophie Yan, Morgan Ruffin and Beliya Tidd; the 4 x 200 relay, with Sophia Kono, Morgan Ruffin, Emily Rodriguez and Beliya Tidd; and in long jump, with Beliya Tidd.

Sophia Kono also finished runner-up in the 100m and 200m.

Jaidyn Stephenson-Thomas led the boys team, finishing second in the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 2.5 inches.