2026 Search and Rescue awareness event | Photos
Published 2:30 pm Thursday, May 21, 2026
The local nonprofit King County Search and Rescue Association held its 2026 SARposium at Remlinger Farms on May 14.
The event, open to the public, brings together search and rescue teams from all over Washington to connect, share stories and spread awareness for the important work these volunteers do.
SARposium intends to show the “intricate web of connections, resources and human elements behind successful rescue operations. This unique opportunity delivers authentic insights into what makes Search and Rescue truly effective in the communities they serve,” according to the website.
This year’s event included food and drink, live music, a raffle and heart-wrenching stories of recent rescues, told by the people who were saved and those who saved them.