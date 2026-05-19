Snoqualmie selects new city council member, police chief

Snoqualmie City Council has unanimously appointed Andre Testman to the council’s vacant position 6, and the city has selected its next chief of police.

Testman’s appointment was made during the council’s May 11 meeting, after a special meeting on May 6 in which the council interviewed candidates. Testman’s term will end after the next election for his position, which is in November 2027.

Testman has been a member of Snoqualmie’s Planning Commission since 2022, and most recently served as its chair. According to a Snoqualmie news release, Testman “brings an eclectic background to the council,” having previously been a Marine Corps helicopter pilot and then leading fleet electrification strategy for Amazon.”

In Snoqualmie, Testman wants to revitalize small businesses, address the city’s long-term fiscal outlook and increase resident engagement with local government.

“A more vibrant retail environment is also a stronger tax base,” he said, per the news release. “Getting there requires understanding the specific, on-the-ground barriers that differ between downtown and Center Boulevard, then addressing them directly.”

The council interviewed 10 candidates for this position after former Councilmember Cara Christensen announced her departure in March due to a family relocation.

When a council member leaves in the middle of a term, a replacement is appointed rather than elected by the public. Anyone can apply for the position, and the council appoints someone with a 90-day window.

Testman will take his oath of office during the council’s May 26 meeting.

Chief of police

Also at the May 11 meeting, Snoqualmie Mayor Jim Mayhew announced the selection of Scott Miller as chief of police.

Miller has been working in law enforcement for more than 25 years, most recently as chief for the Siloam Springs Police Department in Arkansas. In his time there, he was very community-facing, according to a news release. He also has received multiple awards and a letter of appreciation from the Arkansas attorney general for the recovery of two abducted children.

Miller is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, a 10-week, invitation-only training program in Quantico, Virginia. He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and currently serves on its Officer Safety and Wellness Working Group, “a reflection of his commitment to both community safety and the well-being of the officers who serve it,” the news release said.

Miller’s hiring is pending an in-depth background check, which could take several weeks, the city said.

Captain Gary Horejsi has been serving as interim chief of police since spring 2025, leading the department through its transition out of North Bend. He will remain a member of the department.

The department’s former chief, Brian Lynch, was terminated by the city April 10, 2025, following an investigation. According to InvestigateWest, records show that Lynch was fired for “sexual comments and violations of workplace conduct standards.”