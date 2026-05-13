Snoqualmie Valley state legislative candidates | Election 2026

The window for candidate filing closed May 8, and the Snoqualmie Valley has several political newcomers to meet across its three districts.

District lines in the Valley are not always obvious. For example, Snoqualmie is split in two districts, and Carnation Farms sits in a different district than Carnation itself. To find your specific district, visit app.leg.wa.gov/districtfinder.

Legislative District 45 (Duvall)

State representative position 1 is a race between incumbent Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, and JoAnn Tolentino, R-Woodinville.

Position 2 includes all new candidates, as incumbent Larry Springer is not running for reelection. Candidates are Vanessa Kritzer, D-Kirkland, Chandler Torbett, D-Redmond, and John Gibbons, R-Kirkland.

Legislative District 12 (Carnation, Fall City, Snoqualmie Ridge, North Bend)

For state representative position 1, incumbent Brian Burnett, R-Wenatchee, will run against Stacy Willoughby, D-Chelan.

Position 2 has three candidates. The incumbent is Mike Steele, R-Chelan. Newcomers include Maggie Adams D-Snoqualmie and Adam James, R-Wenatchee.

Legislative District 5 (Downtown Snoqualmie)

There are four representatives running for state representative position 1, including incumbent Zach Hall, D-Issaquah. He will be up against Michelle Bennett, R-Renton, Aimee Warmerdam, D-Issaquah and Topher Leritz of Enumclaw, who did not state a party preference.

Hall replaced now-Sen. Victoria Hunt, who moved to represent the district in the Senate after Sen. Bill Ramos died unexpectedly at the end of the 2025 session. Because Hall was appointed after last year’s candidate filing deadline, he didn’t have to run in 2025. He served six years on the Issaquah City Council and also chaired the Eastside Fire and Rescue Board of Directors.

Candidates for position 2 are incumbent Lisa Callan, D-Issaquah, and Patrick Peacock, R-Hobart, who ran against Callan in 2024.

Washington State Standard contributed to this report.