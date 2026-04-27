I-405 closures April 27-May 2

I-405 will see nightly closures this week as construction on the express toll lanes continues.

All lanes of southbound I-405 from 112th Avenue Southeast to Coal Creek Parkway will be closed overnight Wednesday, April 29, and Thursday, April 30. The interstate will close at 11:30 p.m. each night and reopen at 4 a.m. the following morning. Signed detours will be in place.

Additionally, two lanes of southbound I-405 from Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast (milepost 9) to Northeast 44th Street (milepost 7.5) will be closed nightly from Monday, April 27, through Saturday, May 2. During the week, the lane closures begin at 9:30 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. the next morning. The Friday night closure will be from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., and the Saturday night closure will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project has an expected completion date of 2027. The new ETLs will connect to the existing express toll lane system between Bellevue and Lynnwood, as well as the SR 167 HOT lanes via the I-405/SR 167 Interchange Direct Connector, to create a 40-mile ETL system. The project is designed to improve speeds and trip reliability and support the new I-405 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between Lynnwood and Tukwila.