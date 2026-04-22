Meet the Valley Record staff at May 7 open house

Peter Bayron is the new multimedia marketing consultant for the Snoqualmie Valley Record.

The Snoqualmie Valley Record is hosting an open house at its downtown Snoqualmie office on May 7, and all are invited to attend.

The paper’s small but mighty staff will be on site from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., including editor Andy Hobbs, reporter Grace Gorenflo and multimedia sales consultant Peter Bayron, the most recent addition to the staff.

Community members can ask questions about the publication’s operation, submit story ideas and get to know the people who are carrying on the paper’s 113-year-old local news legacy. While there, guests can pick up a copy of the most recent issue, as well as learn how to obtain an online or print subscription.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided. RSVP is not necessary. The office is located at 8124 Falls Ave. SE, Snoqualmie.

Meet Peter Bayron

Bayron, who started March 23, has a strong background in the sales industry. He has spent 20 years working in sales and “enjoyed all facets” of the industry, he said.

Bayron lives in Issaquah with his wife, where they have lived for 25 years and raised their children.

“I’m very excited to be a part of Sound Publishing,” he said. “I look forward to working with the community and help drive consumers to our local businesses.”

Contact him at peter.bayron@valleyrecord.com to learn more.