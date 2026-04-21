Carnation man previously missing likely died of hypothermia

Donald Hailstone, 75, of Carnation likely died of environmental hypothermia after going missing in February, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hailstone was listed in the examiner’s April 20 decedents list. The report said his death occurred Feb. 13 and was an accident. The King County Sheriff’s Office found Hailstone on April 18, according to a spokesperson.

The Washington State Patrol issued a silver alert for Hailstone on Feb. 13. His family reported him missing, and said he had dementia and had wandered away from his home on Tolt River Road NE.

On Feb. 17, Hailstone’s sister, Robin Hailstone Kelley, posted on Facebook that the search for her brother had turned into a recovery mission.

“The family thanks everyone for the kind words, support and prayers,” she said.