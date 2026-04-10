Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | April 10 edition

The city of Snoqualmie’s “Easter Bunny” hopped around downtown Snoqualmie the first week of April, visiting the sights and local businesses.

April 10

Community talks with new North Bend police chief: North Bend’s incoming Police Chief Ed Hall invites residents to join him in community conversation about local public safety and the city’s new police department, through a contract with King County Sheriff’s Office. Hall will be at Hartwood Cafe from 9-10 a.m. and Volition Brewing from 5-6 p.m.

Miller’s throwback dance party, 8 p.m.: Join Miller’s in Carnation for an evening of hip-hop classics, funk grooves, throwback party records and deep cuts with two different DJs. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at millerscarnation.com/event/throwback-dance-party.

April 10-26

Valley Center Stage spring show: Valley Center Stage presents “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a comedy by Oscar Wilde. Shows are at the Sallal Grange in North Bend on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $18 for seniors or military members, $14 for students and $10 for kids ages 10 and under. Thursday shows have a “pay what you can” model. Purchase at tickettailor.com/events/vcs.

April 11

Oxbow Farm restoration work party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center outside Carnation is hosting another restoration work party. Volunteers can help plant native species, remove invasive plants and promote resilient landscapes. Registration is required and can be done by filling out a volunteer application at oxbow.org.

April 12

Sunday brunch & knife-sharpening services, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Visit The Grange in Duvall to kill two birds with one stone: a nice Sunday brunch and freshened knives. Valley Sharp will be offering knife-sharpening services on the back deck at $12 per blade plus tax. Included in the price is re-profiling the edge, chip repairs, minor thinning behind the edge and sharpening to razor sharp. They can sharpen serrated knives and oddballs. Learn more and register at thegrangeduvall.com/events.

Medieval music for springtime, 7-8:30 p.m.: Welcome spring at Camlann Medieval Village with music from the late Middle Ages for vielles, voices and harps. Nick Chrisman, Shulamit Kleinerman and Bill McJohn share beguiling melodies from Guillaume de Machaut, Francesco Landini, John Dunstaple and more. Tickets are $25 and available at camlann.org.

April 14

Tax Help Tuesdays 12-3 p.m.: For the final time this year, trained AARP tax aide volunteers will be at the North Bend Library offering free tax help every Tuesday through April 14. Walk-in only. No age limit. AARP membership not required. Accessible to Spanish speakers.

Snoqualmie Valley Garden Club fundraiser, 6-8:30 p.m.: Join the Snoqualmie Valley Garden Club at the Sallall Grange in North Bend for an evening focused on creating bold, beautiful plant combinations for containers and garden spaces with Christina Salwitz, author, garden designer and personal garden coach. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at my.cheddarup.com/c/evening-with-christina-salwitz.

April 22

North Bend beautification day, 9-10:30 a.m.: In honor of Earth Day, the North Bend Downtown Foundation, the city of North Bend and Recology King County invite community members to help pick up litter through North Bend. Meet at the North Bend Train Depot at 9 a.m. for a proclamation from Mayor Mary Miller and to get supplies.

April 25

Winter bird walk, 9 a.m.: Join wildlife biologist and birder Harold Erland at the Meadowbrook Farm Interpretive Center to see what birds are wintering at Meadowbrook this year. Walk through forest edges and near wetlands to learn new bird songs and perhaps see new birds. Bring binoculars.

Treehouse Point wedding open house: Visit Treehouse Point in Fall City to tour the venue, learn about available wedding packages and meet other vendors. One-hour tour time slots are available at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Couples who book their wedding the day of the open house will receive 15% off their wedding package. Learn more and reserve a slot at treehousepoint.com/events.

North Bend Jazz Walk, 5 p.m. to midnight: North Bend’s annual Jazz Walk is back with 20 pro-bands and seven school performances throughout 18 downtown North Bend venues. Funds raised support JazzClubsNW, a local nonprofit organization committed to supporting live jazz performance and education. Venue schedules, tickets, performances and more information can be found at jazzclubsnw.org/northbendjazzwalk.

April 30

Surviving Violence community event, 12:30-4 p.m.: Join Reclaim and other local nonprofits at Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel for the second annual educational seminar on domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual violence. Meet local advocates and learn what resources are available in the Snoqualmie Valley. Event is free. Register at eventbrite.com/e/surviving-violence-a-community-of-strength-tickets-1984643359714. Contact 425-389-7114 for more info about registration.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster. The application deadline for physical property damage is April 27.

Send your events for the community calendar to Grace Gorenflo at grace.gorenflo@valleyrecord.com.