SE Edgewick Road near North Bend reopens after storm-related repairs

Crews repaired the slide and rebuilt the slope with large rocks to reenforce the road, March 2026. Courtesy photo/King County

SE Edgewick Road has reopened to normal, two-way traffic. King County’s Road Services Division completed significant, permanent repairs following major damage caused by the catastrophic December flooding. The reopening restores reliable access and essential services for the community.

The Road Services Division estimates that the December flooding and related slides, erosion, and riverbank damages caused more than $11 million in damage to County-owned roads and bridges.

The first slide on SE Edgewick Road occurred on December 8, when the ground beneath the roadway gave way. Crews worked continuously to try and stabilize the site, but ongoing rainfall and high-water flow caused additional slides and delays.

To maintain essential access, King County’s Road Services Division and Parks Division created an emergency agreement that allowed residents and first responders to use the Snoqualmie Valley Trail as a temporary route. Road Services installed a temporary bridge over an existing private bridge so emergency vehicles could reach the neighborhood.

Water-related risks to SE Edgewick Road have been known for years. In 2009, King County installed perforated pipes to move water away from the downslope. One of these pipes may have shifted, allowing water to undermine the road. The extreme rainfall in December 2025 exceeded the capacity of the previous drainage system.

In January, crews reinforced the ditch at the slide site and added additional drainage so the road could reopen with just one lane and a weight limit. In February, permanent repairs began. Work included installing a new drainage system, repairing slide damage, adding a guardrail, and repaving the roadway.

In the coming weeks, crews will complete an additional drainage project near the slide site and perform work near a driveway in the 456th block. After all work is complete, crews will remove the temporary bridge along the alternate route and make any needed repairs on the Snoqualmie Valley Trail.